Following the premiere ofSurvivor's new season, the show will air 90-minute weekly episodes leading up to the finale event.
And The Amazing Race's 38th season is set to premiere with a 90-minute broadcast on a special night.
The Amazing Race will debut Season 38 on Thursday, September 25 at 9PM ET/PT.
The Amazing Race's regular Wednesday 9:30-11:00PM ET/PT timeslot will resume on October 1.
Survivor and The Amazing Race will therefore air back-to-back on Wednesday nights, per usual, starting in October.
On the season finale of The Amazing Race's 37th season back in May, "Best Friends and Gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge won the $1 million prize. They had secured first place in the last three legs of their The Amazing Race season.
"Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen finished the Race in second place, and "Married Parents" Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns placed third.
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation ofSurvivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which wrapped filming earlier this year.
Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be fromSurvivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.
Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.
The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.