Survivor and The Amazing Race's Fall 2025 premiere dates have been announced by CBS.

Both Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst, and The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, will return in the fall with brand new seasons.

Survivor's 49th season will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 24 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.

Following the premiere of Survivor's new season, the show will air 90-minute weekly episodes leading up to the finale event.

And The Amazing Race's 38th season is set to premiere with a 90-minute broadcast on a special night.

The Amazing Race will debut Season 38 on Thursday, September 25 at 9PM ET/PT.

The Amazing Race's regular Wednesday 9:30-11:00PM ET/PT timeslot will resume on October 1.

Survivor and The Amazing Race will therefore air back-to-back on Wednesday nights, per usual, starting in October.

On the season finale of The Amazing Race's 37th season back in May, "Best Friends and Gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge won the $1 million prize. They had secured first place in the last three legs of their The Amazing Race season.

"Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen finished the Race in second place, and "Married Parents" Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns placed third.

Survivor's Season 48 finale featured Kyle Fraser winning the $1 million prize during the show's May finale.

Kyle was crowned the "Sole Survivor" over runner-up Eva Erickson and third-place finisher Joe Hunter in a 5-2-1 vote on Day 26 of the game.
Survivor fans are also looking forward to the series' milestone 50th season, which will air in 2026.

Jeff announced the 24 "iconic" castaways who will be competing on Survivor 50 during the May 28 episode of CBS Mornings.

The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which wrapped filming earlier this year.

Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be from Survivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.

The Survivor 50 cast will be comprised of two castaways returning for the fifth time, tying Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano's record: Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth.

Fans may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White, who will be reunited with two of his former Survivor: David vs. Goliath castmates.

Survivor fans were given an opportunity to impact the game for its milestone 50th season.

Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.

The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

