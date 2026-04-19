Survivor and The Amazing Race will both be returning and airing back-to-back on CBS this fall. CBS has announced Survivor's 51st season and The Amazing Race's 39th season will air one after the other as a three-hour programming lock on Wednesday nights in Fall 2026. Each week, Survivor and The Amazing Race will each air as a 90-minute episode, culminating in a three-hour night of adventure and challenges and fan-favorite reality television. Survivor will air from 8-9:30PM ET\/PT and be immediately followed by The Amazing Race from 9:30-11PM ET\/PT. CBS made the announcement when unveiling the network's 2026-2027 primetime programming lineup, but specific premiere dates for both series have yet to be disclosed. CBS had adopted the same supersized format for Survivor's 49th season and The Amazing Race's 38th season, which both aired back to back in Fall 2025. However, The Amazing Race was left off CBS' schedule for Spring 2026, as only Survivor is currently airing on Wednesday nights. Survivor's milestone 50th season is hosted by Jeff Probst, and Phil Keoghan is also expected to reprise his hosting role on The Amazing Race. Survivor's 50th season still has 12 castaways in the running for the $1 million prize. Hoping to outwit, outplay and outlast, the remaining castaways on Season 50 include returning castaways Ozzy Lusth, Cirie Fields, Aubry Bracco, and Christian Hubicki. The Amazing Race's 38th season featured Big Brother alum Jag Bains winning the series with his brother Jas Bains. The pair dominated the competition, winning more than half of the season's legs. Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Kyland Young finished The Amazing Race in second place last year. The cast of both Survivor and The Amazing Race's new Fall 2026 seasons will be announced at a later date. CBS's fall schedule will also feature new scripted series including NCIS: New York, Cupertino, and Eternally Yours.