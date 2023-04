Ricard Foye / Instagram

alum Ricard Foye has announced he and his husband Andy Grier Foye have separated after seven years together.Ricard, who competed on Season 41 of , took to Twitter on Monday to share the news that he and Andy are no longer together."Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," Ricard, 33, tweeted, referring to the couple's two children.Andy, a transgender male, stopped his regular hormone treatments and carried their kids -- daughter Aurelia, 4, and son Lucia, 2 -- himself."We had a great run," Ricard continued in his post. "So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You're my best friend."Alongside his announcement, Ricard uploaded a photo of the former couple with their children smiling big and making silly faces for the camera while at the beach."Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we're still soulmates, just in a different way," Ricard gushed.Ricard also posted his statement via Instagram Stories on Monday. The last photo he shared with his husband was in October, when the pair had embarked on "the most absurd run" of Ricard's life."The most absurd run I've ever gone on in my life. Kids in strollers, dogs in strollers, cats in strollers. #gaydads," Ricard wrote, tagging Andy in his post.Andy, for his part, has not issued a public comment about the split yet. His last post on Instagram was from April 9 when he documented a family trip to Central America."Costa Rica is a hit with these beach babes," Andy captioned slideshow of photos.Andy also has January pictures from a ski trip with Ricard and their kids still up on his account.Ricard and Andy met in 2015 while volunteering at a queer youth camp, and they quickly got married later that year, according to Entertainment Tonight.While the pair had an intimate wedding in 2015, they tied the knot again with a bigger celebration in 2018.After three years together, Ricard and Andy decided to have kids, and they documented the process of Andy being "a seahorse dad" on social media."Prior to meeting Ricard, I had not really thought about having kids and definitely not carrying kids," Andy told E! News in early 2022. "But once I met him, it was clear I did want to have a family with him."Ricard admitted having children wasn't on his radar but then he met Andy."I learned so much more about my queer community and so much more about what's possible," Ricard told the website.Before welcoming Lucia, the spouses reportedly suffered a miscarriage during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Based on Ricard's "two angel babies" in his tweet, it appears they had a second miscarriage as well.Ricard fought to outwit, outplay and outlast on 's 41st season, which aired in 2021. He was a 31-year-old flight attendant from Lynnwood, WA, at the time.When Ricard was on an island in Fiji, his little boy was due to be born at any point. Ricard told another castaway that he had given up a lot to be on , potentially "a life moment" of his son's birth, and so he was going to fight hard to win the $1 million for his family."My baby could literally already be born right now, and I don't know," Ricard shared in a confessional in tears."I've really been struggling, but I'm so proud I made it this far! I did a a damn good job... I'm actually really kick-ass at ! I'm really good at it!.. I could literally be one of the greats... without being a winner."Ricard finished in fifth place behind winner Erika Casupanan and runner-up Deshawn Radden."I think this experience was pretty kick-ass," Ricard said in his final words. "I did a phenomenal job, I made some really good friends, and I am not leaving with any regrets and I don't have to walk out of this wishing I had done something differently."Ricard added, "It's going to be great watching this with my husband and two kids. It hasn't even sunk in that I'm about to have another baby and I'm going to be a dad, which is just really amazing and great."