Andy also has January pictures from a ski trip with Ricard and their kids still up on his account.
Ricard and Andy met in 2015 while volunteering at a queer youth camp, and they quickly got married later that year, according toEntertainment Tonight.
While the pair had an intimate wedding in 2015, they tied the knot again with a bigger celebration in 2018.
After three years together, Ricard and Andy decided to have kids, and they documented the process of Andy being "a seahorse dad" on social media.
"Prior to meeting Ricard, I had not really thought about having kids and definitely not carrying kids," Andy told E! News in early 2022. "But once I met him, it was clear I did want to have a family with him."
Ricard admitted having children wasn't on his radar but then he met Andy.
"I learned so much more about my queer community and so much more about what's possible," Ricard told the website.
Before welcoming Lucia, the spouses reportedly suffered a miscarriage during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Based on Ricard's "two angel babies" in his tweet, it appears they had a second miscarriage as well.
Ricard fought to outwit, outplay and outlast onSurvivor's 41st season, which aired in 2021. He was a 31-year-old flight attendant from Lynnwood, WA, at the time.
When Ricard was on an island in Fiji, his little boy was due to be born at any point. Ricard told another castaway that he had given up a lot to be on Survivor, potentially "a life moment" of his son's birth, and so he was going to fight hard to win the $1 million for his family.
"My baby could literally already be born right now, and I don't know," Ricard shared in a confessional in tears.
"I've really been struggling, but I'm so proud I made it this far! I did a a damn good job... I'm actually really kick-ass at Survivor! I'm really good at it!.. I could literally be one of the Survivorgreats... without being a winner."
Ricard finished Survivor in fifth place behind winner Erika Casupanan and runner-up Deshawn Radden.
"I think this experience was pretty kick-ass," Ricard said in his final words. "I did a phenomenal job, I made some really good friends, and I am not leaving with any regrets and I don't have to walk out of this wishing I had done something differently."
Ricard added, "It's going to be great watching this with my husband and two kids. It hasn't even sunk in that I'm about to have another baby and I'm going to be aSurvivor dad, which is just really amazing and great."