Survivor alum Angie Jakusz has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

People reported Wednesday that Jakusz, a contestant on Survivor: Palau, died Jan. 8 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

An obituary confirmed Jakusz, born Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died Friday at age 40. She is survived by her husband, Steven Calandra, her parents, Linda and Wayne Jakusz, and her brother, Jon Jakusz.

Survivor: Palau started airing on CBS in 2004. Jakusz, known as "No Fun Angie," was initially targeted due to her unconventional looks and tattoos, but ended up finishing in sixth place.

"People have to remember back in 2005 women weren't cast on Survivor with dreads and tattoos," Survivor: Palau's Coby Archa told People. "She broke the casting barrier. Fans related to her story so much. And a lot of people wanted to see her play again for her strength."

In her obituary, Jakusz was remembered as "an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life." A memorial service was held Wednesday outside New Orleans.