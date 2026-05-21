Survivor 50 winner Aubry Bracco has revealed what she plans to do with her $2 million prize money.

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During the Survivor 50 season, castaway Rick Devens risked his own life in the game by flipping a coin at Tribal Council. While one side of the coin represented safety, the other represented his ouster.

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If the coin landed on safety, the Survivor 50 prize money would also increase from $1 to $2 million -- and lucky Devens got lucky.

Aubry therefore walked away with $2 million after defeating runner-up Jonathan Young and third-place finisher Joe Hunter in an 8-3-0 jury vote on Night 26 of the game.

When asked to share the first thing she's going to spend the money on, Aubry told E! News on the red carpet of Survivor's Season 50 live finale event in Los Angeles on May 20, "Devens."

"I've got [to give] a nice meal to Devens," she said with a smile. "I mean, hey!"

Aubry continued, "And I have a two-and-a-half year old, and I want to make sure that his future is all set."

In terms of whether she's going to buy anything for herself, Aubry shared, "I don't know. I really want, like a dry sauna or something, like an infrared sauna. But I like to keep it low key."

Aubry added, "I mean, I have a car! So maybe I'll wait on that."

Aubry admitted she was totally shocked when Survivor gifted her a Toyota truck.

"The car was like, 'Here is this ice cream sundae, want a cherry and sprinkles on top?'" she gushed.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Aubry repeated how she feels like she owes Devens something.
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"Rick Devens, buddy, we've got to talk. What restaurant? What theme park? What are we going to do together?" Aubry asked.

"We've got to have a little fun and then I'm going to put the money away for my son."

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Aubry previously played Survivor: Kaoh Rong, when she finished as the runner-up; Survivor: Game Changers, when she placed fifth; and Survivor: Edge of Extinction when she placed 16th.

Aubry admitted to EW that this will be her last time playing Survivor.

"It's time for other people. As much as I'll miss playing Survivor, it's time for other people to have their shot," Aubry said.

After all, Aubry had a storybook ending after years of playing Survivor and dealing with loss after loss.

"Oh my gosh. It's the thing of dreams. Like, you can't write this. It's wild and I'm really grateful that I even had this chance again," she gushed.

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"You know, they talk about second chances. I had a third and a fourth and I thought the Edge of Extinction was the end of my story and it sucked. And I came to terms with that over seven years and I removed myself from Survivor, but I had this beautiful chance to rewrite it and I'm so grateful."

Aubry said it also felt amazing to have so many people rooting for her and cheering her on at the live finale.

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"I'm very much someone that likes working behind the scenes. I think in another life, I probably would be someone who was a producer or worked on the show. That's what I do in my normal life," Aubry shared.

"It was so special. I felt the love. It was 10 years. It was quite the journey. I've been so blessed. I don't want to talk about, like, story arcs, but I can't believe it. It's so wild what I've been through."


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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