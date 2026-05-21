During the Survivor 50 season, castaway Rick Devens risked his own life in the game by flipping a coin at Tribal Council. While one side of the coin represented safety, the other represented his ouster.
Aubry previously played Survivor: Kaoh Rong, when she finished as the runner-up;Survivor: Game Changers, when she placed fifth; and Survivor: Edge of Extinction when she placed 16th.
Aubry admitted to EW that this will be her last time playing Survivor.
"It's time for other people. As much as I'll miss playingSurvivor, it's time for other people to have their shot," Aubry said.
After all, Aubry had a storybook ending after years of playingSurvivor and dealing with loss after loss.
"Oh my gosh. It's the thing of dreams. Like, you can't write this. It's wild and I'm really grateful that I even had this chance again," she gushed.
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"You know, they talk about second chances. I had a third and a fourth and I thought the Edge of Extinction was the end of my story and it sucked. And I came to terms with that over seven years and I removed myself fromSurvivor, but I had this beautiful chance to rewrite it and I'm so grateful."
Aubry said it also felt amazing to have so many people rooting for her and cheering her on at the live finale.
"I'm very much someone that likes working behind the scenes. I think in another life, I probably would be someone who was a producer or worked on the show. That's what I do in my normal life," Aubry shared.
"It was so special. I felt the love. It was 10 years. It was quite the journey. I've been so blessed. I don't want to talk about, like, story arcs, but I can't believe it. It's so wild what I've been through."