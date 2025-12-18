'Survivor 50' trailer shows Season 49 standouts Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic will return
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/18/2025
CBS has unveiled the two Season 49 castaways who will be returning to compete on Survivor's milestone 50th season.
During theSurvivor aftershow for Season 49's finale that aired on Wednesday, December 17, CBS aired the official trailer for Survivor's highly-anticipated 50th season, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 25 on CBS.
In the trailer, fans caught a glimpse of Savannah Louie, a 31-year-old former reporter from Walnut Creek, CA, and Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, NY, playing the game -- again -- in Fiji.
Brief clips showed Savannah appearing surprised by news and Rizo flashing a big smile on his face.
The trailer therefore confirmed that Savannah and Rizo are the two mystery players from Season 49 who will be competing on Season 50 next year.
Savannah was crowned champion ofSurvivor's 49th season after tying a Survivor record with a handful of other powerful women for four Individual Immunity wins in a single season.
Rizo, for his part, finished the season in fourth place after he lost the fire-making challenge to Savannah.
Savannah and Rizo became early allies and managed to work with each other throughout the entire game. Fans will be interested to find out if they plan to strategize and keep their bond intact onSurvivor 50.
Although the Survivor 50 cast was announced in late May, CBS waited to announce the identities of the two returning players from Season 49 in order to avoid spoiling the show's Fall 2025 season.
Had Savannah and Rizo been announced as Season 50 castaways this past spring, it would be obvious both players made it far into the game on Season 49.
"As you can tell from the promo -- Survivor 50's got it all -- scale, history, unpredictability, jaw dropping moments, iconic players, emotional depth, crazy surprises, fan-driven chaos, and a sense that anything can and will happen and at any given moment."
"It's not a question of if Survivor 50 will be great," Jeff noted. "The only question is where it will land in the ranking of greatest seasons of all time."
On Survivor's Season 49 finale, Savannah, a challenge beast, seemed to secure her victory with her speech to the jury at the Final Tribal Council on Night 26.
Savannah argued that she deserved to win the game because she had "dodged the most bullets, successfully" by adapting when was on the bottom, focusing on her most important friendships, and winning Individual Immunity every time her tribe was prepared to send her packing.
Savannah -- who was a loyal Survivor ally to Rizo and Sophi "Soph" Balerdi but admitted she could've played a better social game -- unapologetically told the jury that her reasons for playingSurvivor were selfish because she had traveled to Fiji to prove to herself she could win and make her dreams come true.
Rizo repeatedly talked about how he wanted to become a memorable and iconic player. Savannah even mentioned during the aftershow how Rizo would probably win the $1 million if he ever got to play again.
When Rizo was eliminated before the Final 3 on Survivor 49, he cried to Jeff, "You don't understand how much this game means to me. I talk about it with my friends all the time and I say, 'If Jeff Probst gives me one shot of playing Survivor, I promise you I'm going to make a name for myself. I promise you that I'm going to be a legend.'"