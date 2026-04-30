'Survivor 50': Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick exits after Rick Devens saves himself with "mind-blowing" coin flip
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/30/2026
Survivor 50 voted out Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick after Rick Devens saved himself with a "mind-blowing" coin flip that also doubled the prize money to $2 million at Tribal Council during the episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephenie, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: Guatemala, was voted out through an 8-2 vote on Night 19 of the game at Tral Council instead of Aubry Bracco, a three-timeSurvivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: Kaoh Rong -- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.
Stephenie had stolen Devens' vote with her "Steal a Vote" advantage and voted for Aubry twice after an unprecedented and jaw-dropping Mr. Beast twist saved Devens' life in the game.
"Out of the four torch snuffs, this is definitely the hardest," Stephenie said in her final words.
"I really wasn't the one behind the idea of [Ozzy Lusth]. That was [Jonathan Young], but I took the fall for him. So here I am. But you know what? I'm really not a sore loser. There can only be one winner, and I'm super proud of how far I went."
She added, "So I'm looking forward to sitting on that jury and watching them eat each other."
Ozzy said Emily Flippen had decided to turn against him but he and Cirie Fields managed to strike first.
Emily admitted to Ozzy that she had been in a Day 1 alliance with Christian and Devens, and so Emily -- who apologized to Ozzy for blindsiding him -- and Devens both felt like they were on the bottom and could start doing crazy things.
On Day 19 of the game, Joe Hunter called Devens deception in the game "insane" after his fake idol, and so he planned to gun for Devens next.
The tribe then met Survivor host Jeff Probst for the Survivor auction, but Jeff explained that many of the items would be served with a side of chaos.
Every castaway started with $500, and the chaos included Aubry eating two grubs in exchange for chocolate chip cookies and Jonathan eating a massive sea slug so that Ozzy could feast on fried chicken.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Other items included grilled cheese, a blanket, toothpaste and mouthwash, vegetables and hummus, fries and onion rings, and macaroni and cheese.
Each castaway also purchased a letter from home for $20 each.
"Is there an equal dose of chaos that comes with this?" Jeff asked the tribe. "There is!... This is the idea of another Survivor Super Fan who really wanted to be a part of Survivor 50."
Jeff welcomed Mr. Beast into the auction, who showed off a briefcase that read "BEWARE" on it.
Neither Jeff or Mr. Beast explained what that meant in the moment, and so each castaway began worrying about how it could impact their game.
"And you will find that out tonight at Tribal Council," Jeff teased.
It then became time for the next Individual Immunity Challenge.
Each castaway was required to balance on a very narrow beam while balancing a ball on a wooden bow. At regular intervals, they'd move farther down the beam, making it more difficult.
ADVERTISEMENT
If at any point a person fell or their ball dropped, they'd be out of the challenge. One of the losers would become the 15th person voted out of Survivor 50 and the fifth member of the jury.
Stephenie was out of the challenge first, and then she was followed by Rizo Velovic.
Players dropped one after the other until it became a Tiffany Ervin vs. Ozzy showdown.
In the end, Tiffany won Individual Immunity and would be guaranteed a spot in the Final 9 of Survivor 50. She was absolutely thrilled because she had gotten voted out on Day 19 of her previous season.
After everyone read their letters from home and had emotional moments, Jonathan decided that Ozzy needed to go home next because he was an intellectual, cerebral, and social player this time around. He therefore tried to get Stephenie, Aubry and Devens onboard.
When Jonathan shared his plan with Joe, Joe was a little disappointed because he had wanted Devens out the entire game. Joe, however, knew Ozzy "might burn" him later in the game.
Joe then warned Cirie and Tiffany that people were gunning for Ozzy, and that pissed Cirie off because they were very close allies.
Cirie also didn't like the idea of shifting power over to Jonathan, Stephenie and Aubry in the game -- if all three of those players survived the next vote.
Stephenie proceeded to tell Cirie and Tiffany that people were going to split their votes between Devens and Emily, and Cirie didn't appreciate Stephenie lying right to her face.
"She thinks she's slick but she's not! It's so obvious that she's up to no good because it makes her feel uncomfortable," Cirie told the cameras.
Cirie let Ozzy know that Stephenie and Jonathan's plan was to take him out, and so Cirie said they should work with Tiffany, Rizo and her Extra Vote to vote out Stephenie. Ozzy also said he was prepared to play his hidden Immunity Idol.
Ozzy subsequently let Jonathan know that people were going after Stephenie, which worried Jonathan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jonathan advised Stephenie to use her "Steal a Vote" that night, and then Stephenie confronted Cirie about her alleged plan. Cirie said it turned into a battle between the two women and it didn't need to be that way.
In attempt to save herself, Stephenie asked Devens to vote for Cirie, who didn't have an idol. Stephenie predicted that Ozzy would play his idol that night, but Devens disagreed.
"So do you want to put six on [Ozzy]?" Stephenie asked Devens.
"I'm fine with whatever," Devens responded.
"You pick... as long as it ain't us," Stephenie noted.
But then Devens switched the vote onto Rizo, and he asked Stephenie, Jonathan and Emily to join him on that.
"There is so much uncertainty about what the Super Beware advantage could be, that nobody knows how to plan going into Tribal Council," Emily explained in a confessional.
That was evident when Joe, Cirie and Rizo appeared to change the vote back to Devens, while Ozzy let Joe and Jonathan know that he, Tiffany, and Stephenie were going to vote for Aubry.
There were so many names being tossed around that Emily admitted she was completely confused.
"Is it me?" Aubry asked Jonathan.
"Absolutely not," Jonathan assured her.
Aubry said she had never seen a vote "go down so chaotically" as it was at camp that day.
Before Tribal Council, Jonathan and Cirie said they were still down to vote for Stephenie.
Given Devens had acquired so much information, he said he planned to blow up Tribal Council that night.
At Tribal Council, Devens announced that he was the simple vote and so everyone needed to know what was going on. Rick proceeded to throw Jonathan and Stephenie under the bus by revealing that they had come up with a plan to take out Ozzy.
Rick said the target then switched to Stephenie, who pitched Cirie's name to him. But because Devens didn't want to vote for Cirie, he confessed that he had thrown Rizo's name out there.
Devens therefore said targeting him made no sense when there were three other possible targets.
"If everything he is saying is true -- which it isn't," Jonathan declared. "Bro, you have a history of lying. Does everybody remember the fake idol he pulled out?"
Stephenie went on to argue that she and Jonathan never approached Aubry and Devens -- that it was the other way around.
"Are you serious?!" Devens asked with a laugh.
Aubry said she had been defending Ozzy the entire time and never crossed him, but Stephenie insisted she'd "never take Ozzy out."
Devens insisted Stephenie wasn't telling the truth, but Stephenie insisted she'd never "leave the charge" or go against Ozzy.
Jeff said, "This is the single most fascinating Tribal I've ever been a witness to."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff then welcomed Mr. Beast into Tribal Council and explained the Beware advantage.
"Tonight, one of you is going to flip this coin, and if it lands on what you call, you are safe tonight at Tribal Council," Jeff explained to the castaways.
"In addition, you will get an Immunity Idol, and the prize money for Survivor 50 will double to $2 million, courtesy of Mr. Beast. If, however, it does not land on what you call, the prize money remains at $1 million and we will not vote anybody out -- because the person who flipped the coin will go home."
The castaways had to talk amongst themselves to determine who would flip the coin.
"If you can't [persuade somebody], then we'll have to draw rocks, and everyone would draw a rock, except for Tiffany. Whoever draws the odd rock will flip the coin," Jeff noted.
Devens immediately volunteered himself to take the huge risk, and everyone seemed fine with that.
If the person who flipped the coin survived, the other castaways would have to vote somebody else out.
"Don't come out here to play scared! My kid is going to lose it... I'm never going to have a chance like this again, and I want it so bad!" Devens shared.
In the end, Devens flipped the coin and called Heads. When the coin landed, it was on Heads!
"For somebody to save their life on Survivor by a coin flip... and then double the prize for the people who were five minutes ago about to vote him out, is absolutely mind-blowing!" Cirie said.
It then became time to vote, and Tribal Council became alive with people whispering to each other and trying to make last-minute plans. Everyone was up and out of their chairs.