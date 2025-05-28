Monty Brinton/CBS, Robert Voets / CBS

By Steven Rogers, 05/28/2025



has announced the record-setting cast of 24 returning players who will compete on the reality series' milestone 50th season which will air on CBS in Spring 2026.The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of 's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.Two of the 50's 24 castaways will be from 's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.The 50 cast will also include two castaways who are returning for the fifth time -- Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth -- tying Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano 's record.viewers may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White , who will be reunited with two of his former : David vs. Goliath castmates.The 50 cast will also feature many players who are fresh on viewers' minds, as whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of , and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.'s middle era appears to have been neglected, however, as there are no Season 50 castaways who originally competed on Seasons 19 through 31.Click thelink below to view photos and more details of all of Season 50's returning castaways!

