'Survivor 50': See all the 50th 'Survivor' season's returning castaways! (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 05/28/2025
Survivorhas announced the record-setting cast of 24 returning players who will compete on the reality series' milestone 50th season which will air on CBS in Spring 2026.
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
Two of the Survivor 50's 24 castaways will be from Survivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.
Survivor viewers may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White, who will be reunited with two of his former Survivor: David vs. Goliath castmates.
The Survivor 50 cast will also feature many players who are fresh on viewers' minds, as whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of Survivor, and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.
Survivor's middle era appears to have been neglected, however, as there are no Season 50 castaways who originally competed on Seasons 19 through 31.
