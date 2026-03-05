'Survivor 50': Savannah Louie voted out as Rick Devens plants fake idol at Tribal Council
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/05/2026
Survivor featured the Cila tribe voting out Savannah Louie, who won Survivor 49, and Rick Devens planting a fake idol at Tribal Council during the Season 50 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
The Cila tribe unanimously voted out Savannah in a 6-1 vote at Tribal Council on Night 6 of the game instead of Ozzy Lusth, a four-timeSurvivor castaway whose best finish was second onSurvivor: Cook Islands.
"I'm on Season 50 with all of these epic players in this epic season. There's no other way I'd want to go," Savannah said in her final words.
"It's been so humbling, not only to be asked to be part of something that's so much greater than myself. But also, it's humbling to have gotten got by some of these players. I had the best experience and I gave it my all, and that's all I can ask for."
The Survivorbroadcast began on Day 4 after Kyle Fraser was medically evacuated from the game.
The Vatu tribe was mourning the loss of their tribemate, whom they called "the heart of our tribe."
The Vatu tribe also featured Genevieve Mushaluk, who placed fifth on Survivor 47; Quintavius "Q" Burdette, who finished sixth on Survivor 46; Rizo Velovic, who placed fourth on Survivor 49; and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: Guatemala.
Q explained how he was in an alliance with Colby, Stephenie, and Genevieve as "the core four." He had sold his vote during a journey, however, and Colby also didn't have a vote.
Q therefore opened up to Rizo hoping that Rizo would replace Kyle's vote for his alliance.
Rizo realized he was hyper when the game had begun and so he needed to "course correct," which would put him on a better path with his tribemates.
Meanwhile, the Cila tribe enjoyed a good laugh when Christian Hubicki, who finished seventh onSurvivor: David vs. Goliath, pooped his pants. Christian admitted he was so embarrassed but it happens on Survivor.
In addition to Christian, Savannah, Ozzy, the Cila tribe was also comprised of Cirie Fields, a four-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was third on Survivor: Micronesia; Joseph "Joe" Hunter, who placed third on Survivor 48; Emily Flippen, who placed seventh on Survivor 45; and Rick Devens, who finished fourth on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.
The Kalo tribe was made up of Benjamin "Coach" Wade, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific; Charlie Davis, the runner-up on Survivor 46; and Chrissy Hofbeck, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.
The Kalo tribe also included Dee Valladares, the winner of Survivor 45; Jonathan Young, who placed fourth on Survivor 42; Kamilla Karthigesu, who finished fourth on Survivor 48; Mike White, who was the runner-up on Survivor: David vs. Goliath; and Tiffany Ervin, who placed eighth on Survivor 46.
Kamilla immediately noticed that Kyle was gone, and she broke down into tears. Kamilla said she hated how Kyle had to leave the game so early.
Before the challenge commenced, Coach announced that he was trying to play the game with dignity.
"I might blow up my game for discussing this, but I want to set the record straight about the challenge. There was a key and we all fought hard for it, and at one point, Ozzy said to Q, 'Hey, if it drops, I'm going to let you have it,'" Coach said.
"When he said that, I said, 'Screw that, it's every man for himself! So as soon as that key dropped, I speared it and I pulled it out. So I want everybody to know this isn't the same old Coach that you've seen! I'm playing this game with as much honor as possible."
Ozzy disagreed, declaring that Coach was playing the game that he always played.
For the Reward Challenge, one member from each tribe was required to leap off a platform and smash a tile, releasing a key. After making their way across a series of balance beams, they had to swim to the finish.
Once they had all three keys, another player would dive down to retrieve two rings. The three remaining tribe members would then use the keys to unlock a third ring. It was then a race to land three rings on three targets.
The first two tribes to finish would win Reward in the form of a camp-improvement kit, including hammocks and a tarp. The first-place tribe would receive a larger kit than the second-place tribe.
Kamilla decided to sit out of the challenge.
In the end, Cila won first place and then Kalo placed second.
After the challenge, Aubry felt exhausted and was struggling a little bit.
Genevieve, suspicious someone had sent Aubry a Boomerang idol, decided to look through Aubry's back, with the help of her tribemates, when Aubry was off meditating on the beach.
However, Genevieve didn't find anything and so she felt a little guilty about invading Aubry's privacy.
On Day 5 at Kalo's camp, Coach joined Jonathan fishing but both of his legs cramped up while swimming. Coach had to be rescued by Survivor swimmers, and so Coach realized he had some limitations at his age and needed to be more careful.
Charlie then revealed that his tribemates were getting annoyed with Chrissy and so he didn't want to align with her.
Meanwhile, at Cila, Rick admitted to Savannah that her story about her journey was hard to believe.
Savannah hadn't told anyone about her "Block a Vote" advantage, and because of that, her tribemates were suspicious of her.
Savannah told the cameras that she wanted to play a loyal game again but she hadn't found her "people" yet.
Savannah and Ozzy then pitched an alliance idea to Rick that would include Joe, but they had no idea his No. 1 was Christian and that he was also working with Emily.
"If we go to Tribal Council again, it will probably be Ozzy on the chopping block, although there is a part of me that says, 'Man, if we booted Joe, my game would be so freed up," Rick explained.
"Because with Joe, he's all about honor and integrity, which is not that fun -- especially when you get strategic -- because you have to work around his principles.
Joe saw Rick whisper to Savannah in front of him and got upset about it, and both Rick and Christian were bothered about having to play around Joe to keep him happy and calm.
Christian agreed with Rick that they had to be careful about how they handled Joe.
Christian was then shown walking through the jungle and finding the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol.
Christian learned that he had to send the idol to a castaway on another tribe and if that person got voted out with the idol in his or her pocket, it would bounce back to Christian with full power until the Final 5.
Christian wanted to give the idol to someone he trusted who would probably make the next swap or merge.
"I also have a more diabolical plan. It could also be a way to mark them and take them out so it boomerangs back to me. But who is most likely to keep it quiet and keep it to themselves and see it as a sign that someone really wants to work with them?" Christian questioned.
Christian decided to give the Boomerang Idol to Aubry, and she was absolutely thrilled. It allowed Aubry to take a deep breath in the game, and it clearly rejuvenated her.
On Day 6, Q complained that Rizo wasn't helping out much at camp. He called Rizo "lazy" and said he needed to try harder, but Rizo admitted he just wanted to have fun, socialize and strategize.
It then became time for the next Immunity Challenge of the season.
Jeff instructed each tribe to race out into the jungle one pair at a time to retrieve a giant Survivor snake. They had to make their way back through a series of obstacles while carrying the snake.
Once they retrieved all three snakes, three tribe members would work together to maneuver one ball along a winding snake trap. The first two tribes to finish would win immunity and be safe from the vote.
Kalo decided to sit Chrissy out for the challenge.
Each tribe had their biggest and strongest players start the challenge.
Once they got to the snake trap, it was Ozzy, Cirie and Christian for Cila. Coach, Jonathan and Charlie worked the snake for Kalo, and it was Genevieve, Angelina and Rizo for Vatu.
Vatu finished the challenge in first place, and then Kalo placed second.
Cila was therefore going to attend Tribal Council again and vote out another tribe member.
Once Cila returned to camp, Ozzy reminded viewers that he had an Extra Vote and a hidden Immunity Idol in his pocket, so he was prepared to use whatever he needed in order to avoid being the third castaway to leave this game.
Emily told Cirie that she guessed Christian wanted Savannah gone and Rick wanted Joe out. Emily admitted she wanted to target Ozzy, but Cirie told the cameras that Ozzy was her ally and so she didn't want that to happen.
Cirie therefore went to bat for Ozzy and campaigned for Savannah to go instead of him. As a gesture of thanks and good faith, Ozzy gave Cirie his Extra Vote advantage. Cirie was thrilled because she never had an advantage or idol in the game before.
Joe admitted he had scars from Kyle and Kamilla lying to him during his prior Survivor season. Joe found out from Savannah that there was an alliance brewing, and so Joe confronted Rick upset that he had heard nothing about it.
"I have not stopped loving Joe as a human being; I am over it with him as a game player. We're Survivor players, bro! We are allowed to lie and backstab!" Rick complained in a confessional.
Rick told Joe that he was magnetic and wanted to work with him but he wasn't used to this loyalty game. Joe said he was just trying to build trust, and the guys bickered until Rick walked away.
Christian told the cameras that Joe was "getting in the way of everything" and he couldn't have him voting for Rick.
Joe promised Christian that he's a straight shooter, and so Christian attempted to keep Joe calm.
Rick vented to Cirie and Ozzy about how he broke Joe's trust, and Cirie realized that Joe could be an adversary.
"This is what I need to do to knock the target clean off Ozzy's back!" Cirie boasted in a confessional.
Cirie therefore pitched voting out Joe, and she had that conversation with everyone.
Savannah, however, could see that Cirie was just trying to protect Ozzy. Savannah called her "very crafty," and she let Rick know about this potential strategy going on.
When Savannah told Emily her concern, Emily worried Ozzy and Cirie had established an alliance at the very beginning of the game.
Emily brought up Ozzy's name again, as a result, but she acknowledged that Joe "was sinking his own ship" and Tribal Council was going to be chaotic.
Christian then assured Rick that Savannah didn't have an idol because he had found the Boomerang idol and sent it to Aubry.
Knowing there were idols in the game, Rick giggled with glee, knowing he could plant fake idols in the game and stir up trouble.
At Tribal Council, Joe admitted he and Rick had gotten into an argument at camp but they were able to hash things out.
Joe hoped their dispute wouldn't turn into something larger, and so he said he was ready to move on.
Savannah then shared how she was trying to vulnerable this time around, let her walls down and make connections with her tribemates.
When asked what was important to the castaways at this stage in the game, Christian said solidarity, security and cohesiveness.
Once the castaways voted, Jeff tallied the votes and read them in the following order: Savannah, Ozzy, Savannah, Savannah, and Savannah.