'Survivor 50's Savannah Louie explains why she didn't play Shot in the Dark despite believing she was being voted off
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/06/2026
Survivor 50 eliminee Savannah Louie has explained why she didn't play her "Shot in the Dark" at Tribal Council despite believing it was nearly certain she was going to be voted out of the game.
After Savannah won a "Block a Vote" advantage during a journey and returned to Cila's camp, she told her tribemates that she hadn't won an advantage or hidden Immunity Idol of any kind -- but no one believed her.
And so after her Cila tribe lost its second Immunity Challenge and Cirie Fields campaigned for Ozzy Lusth to stay, Savannah -- who had been viewed as a threat since Day 1 because of her Survivor 49 victory -- was unanimously voted out of the game on Night 6.
"I thought there was probably a 5% chance [I'd survive that Tribal]," Savannah toldEntertainment Weekly after Episode 2 of Survivor 50 aired on Wednesday, March 4.
"And then as Tribal Council was going, I'm like, 'Oh, damn, things are not looking good. People are talking about narratives that I am not in on.' I could just kind of really feel that I was on the outs."
Savannah added, "But if there's even just a 1% chance, I'm always going to hold that hope. Crazier things have happened."
Since Savannah was holding out hope, it would only make sense that she would utilize her "Shot in the Dark," which gives vulnerableSurvivor castaways a 1-in-6 shot at safety during Tribal Council.
When asked why she didn't play her "Shot in the Dark," Savannah admitted, "Dude, I forgot about it! I'm not going to lie."
"No one used it in 49. And then when you get your 'Shot in the Dark' for the game, there's not really a big announcement about it. You just kind of find it in your bag, and it just wasn't on my radar or on my mind."
Savannah confessed that, in hindsight, she wishes she would've "remembered and played it."
"But dude, my mind was just going 120 miles per hour," the former reporter recalled.
"I'm trying to process what my cast is saying and figure out if it relates to me, while also trying to figure out, 'How can I speak without giving too much away in case people do decide to vote with me for Ozzy?'"
Savannah explained how there was "a lot going on" and so she struggled to focus.
"And, of course, I just played 49, and my brain was definitely not operating at the usual 110% that it is."
Savannah noticeably shed tears whenSurvivor host Jeff Probst snuffed her torch in Fiji, and she shared how she was feeling a mix of sadness and gratitude at the time.
While Savannah was upset that her dream was over, she was still on Cloud 9 about having been asked back.
"To be honest, I felt a lot of guilt too, because I was an early boot. I know that I had been a late addition to the cast, and I was worried that I had taken someone's spot who maybe deserved to be there more than I did," Savannah said.
"And I felt like I had let Jeff and the producers down, and all that stuff. It was just everything."
Savannah apparently hadn't even "freaking processed" that she had won Season 49 yet.
"Well, actually, as I was walking away, I was kind of wondering, I'm like, 'Is this really the end of the game or is there Redemption Island around the corner?' You never know with 50. It was all over the place," she noted.
When looking back on the strategy that sealed her fate on Survivor 50, Savannah had to hand it to Cirie and Christian Hubicki.
"From my position, it looked very much like Christian was pulling the levers and calling the shots, and I think he was," Savannah recalled.
"But even more powerful than Christian -- where he has his two other close allies -- you have Cirie, who has a way of just getting people to do exactly what she wants."
Savannah continued, "And if Cirie can get Christian to do what she wants, then Cirie has control of Ozzy, Christian, [Rick Devens], and [Emily Flippen]. That's one person! Cirie, low-key, has the majority in the tribe just because she's that freaking good."
Although Savannah's exit was an emotional one, she joked with EW about how she and Jenna Lewis Dougherty "talked a lot of sh-t" at Ponderosa, which was "therapeutic" for her.