Rick, who finished fourth on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, lost his vote because he had decided to play his "Shot in the Dark," which turned out to be an unsuccessful last-ditch effort to stay in the game.
"This just into the Survivor news room!" Devens joked in his final words.
"The Shot in the Dark is not enough and my torch is snuffed! I don't know which of these Final 6 is going to take it, but they better be taking me out to a very nice dinner to celebrate!"
Cirie, a now five-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was third on Survivor: Micronesia, was later voted out in a 4-2 vote at Tribal Council on Night 23 of the game instead of Aubry Bracco.
Both Cirie and Tiffany Nicole Ervin voted for Aubry.
"Oh my god, Season 50 was just everything I hoped for," Cirie said in her final words.
"I started this, like, 20 years ago on a humbug -- a wing and a prayer -- and had zero expectations, and here I sit 20 years later in the Final 6 of Season 50. I can leave with my heart filled and my head held high."
The Survivor broadcast began on Night 21 at Manulevu's camp after Rick had played his hidden Immunity Idol and Ozzy Lusth was blindsided and voted out.
Rizo Velovic hoped that by eliminating Ozzy, Cirie would "need" him and depend on him more. He also shared with Cirie how Ozzy had blabbed his entire game to Aubry Bracco.
"I wouldn't have tied my cart to an idiot. What did you do that for?!" Cirie vented of Ozzy.
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Jonathan Young took credit for voting out Ozzy with an idol in his pocket, but Aubry felt otherwise.
"When Ozzy showed all his cards to me, I told [Joe Hunter], Rizo and Jonathan that we had a chance to take a shot," Aubry explained to the cameras.
"I had one mission: get Ozzy out of this game. And I just drove the nail into the coffin."
Devens, meanwhile, acknowledged that while he felt very alone on the island, he was hoping to stick around in the game longer and "cause some trouble."
Devens therefore woke up very early the next morning -- when it was still dark outside -- to look for another hidden Immunity Idol in the jungle. But Jonathan supervised Devens' search once the sun came up, and that didn't help.
Devens therefore broke down into tears, anticipating he was going to be the next person to go.
Later that day, the tribe met Survivor host Jeff Probst for the next Individual Immunity Challenge of the season.
Jeff instructed each castaway to use a rope to balance a wobbly table while stacking letter blocks. If, at any point, the stack dropped, they'd have to start again. The first player to spell "IMMUNITY" would win immunity and be guaranteed a spot in the Final 6.
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In addition, the tribe was playing for Reward in the form of barbecue ribs, cornbread, coleslaw, potato salad, and beer.
Joe had won this challenge on Season 48, and thanks to his slow and steady approach, he managed to pull out another win.
Joe selected Cirie and Rizo to eat the Reward with him, and he explained how it was a strategic decision.
"I chose Cirie because she has a lot of connections in the tribe and Rizo to make sure I'm on his good side still because he has an idol," Joe shared in a confessional.
While Joe, Rizo and Cirie enjoyed their food, they discussed how Devens was the obvious next vote since he was "on a hot streak with the jury and his theatrics," according to Rizo.
Rizo therefore assumed he wasn't going to be the target, and so he didn't think he'd have to play his idol that night.
But Tiffany had a different plan. She talked to Devens about blindsiding Rizo and flushing his idol, and then Devens discussed the option with Aubry.
"Rizo is a liability, but at the same time, when I hear that Rizo is annoying people, it's making me feel like that's someone I want to go to the end of the game with!" Aubry told the cameras.
"Some of the old-timers might not like giving $2 million to a kid who drives them nuts. Tonight's vote for me... is all about who I see in the Final 3. And Rick's antics aren't just antics; they make him a real threat to win."
Tiffany then tried to convince Jonathan to switch the vote onto Rizo, but Jonathan said he didn't know which one was going to be the bigger move.
Jonathan picked Cirie's brain about whether to target Devens or Rizo, and Cirie attempted to protect Rizo. Cirie argued that Devens had to be the next person to go because he was so dangerous.
On Night 22 at Tribal Council, Rizo announced how he didn't want to look like a fool and so he'd play his idol if necessary.
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"I know I'm possibly on the chopping block tonight, too," Rizo told Jeff.
But Cirie acknowledged that Devens was "the biggest threat" left in the game at that point and it wouldn't be smart to let him live another day in the game.
After the castaways voted, Devens decided to play his "Shot in the Dark," which gave him a one-in-six chance of safety. However, Jeff read a "Not Safe" scroll.
Jeff proceeded to read the votes out loud, and the tribe unanimously voted out Devens. Devens, for his part, could not vote because he had played his Shot in the Dark.
"I'm excited to vote for one of y'all to win two million dollars," Devens said on his way out.
On Day 23 of the game, Tiffany was annoyed because Rizo had chosen not to play his idol at Tribal Council and so that idol was still looming over their heads.
"At this point, I'm doing whatever is necessary to get rid of Rizo and flush his idol!" Tiffany told the cameras.
But Aubry was becoming wary of Tiffany, saying that Tiffany would be very hard to beat in the end.
"She's a huge threat. The thought of being against her... she wins," Aubry told Jonathan of Tiffany.
Aubry tried to convince Jonathan and Joe that Tiffany needed to go because she was "a great competitor" and had this "X factor" about her. Aubry pointed out how Tiffany was locked in, focused and loved by the jury.
Jonathan, however, let Rizo know that Tiffany was gunning for him and so Tiffany needed to go. Rizo then blurted out the plan to Cirie, although Jonathan had asked him not to say anything.
"I am being a Riz rat. I am going around telling everybody secrets, and I don't want them to connect the dots until their torches get snuffed," Rizo said in a confessional.
On Day 23, it became time for the next Individual Immunity Challenge.
Jeff instructed each castaway to race through a Survivor teeter totter and then maneuver discs around an obstacle until they could release a handle which would be used to transport letter blocks over a balance beam.
Once they managed to collect all of their letters, they had to complete an arch puzzle that would read "INCONCEIVABLE."
The winner of the challenge would earn him or herself a spot in the Survivor50 finale.
Joe, Jonathan, Aubry and Rizo all helped each other with the letter puzzle to beat Tiffany, who was working completely by herself. Cirie also tried to copy what her fellow castaways were working on.
In the end, Tiffany pulled out a huge victory and guaranteed herself a spot in the Final 5.
Joe was upset that the one person everyone was ready to take out had won the challenge.
Once the castaways returned to camp, Aubry anticipated Rizo was going to play his idol, and so she concluded it was "time for Cirie to go."
Aubry therefore put time into convincing Jonathan, Joe and Rizo that Cirie was "the biggest threat left in this game."
"If I sit at the end with Cirie Fields, she is clean-sweeping this jury. I have to be very delicate. I can't flinch," Rizo told the cameras.
Cirie had a feeling that the tribe was going to flip on her at this point, and so she attempted to put a target on Aubry's back.
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Cirie let Tiffany know that Aubry had wanted her gone, and then she tried to manipulate Jonathan by telling him that Aubry was "a rat" and "a weasel."
"That's the only reason I know the plan was Tiffany," Cirie told Jonathan, although Rizo had been the one to feed her information.
Cirie explained how Aubry had been "a floater" the entire game and so it wouldn't be hard to frame her.
Joe told the cameras that Aubry was strategic, deceptive and really good at working a room. He confronted Aubry about allegedly leaking information to Cirie, but Aubry denied it and called Cirie "a mastermind" at this game.
"That's why we can't beat her," Aubry told Joe.
But Joe admitted that Cirie also had power of persuasion and could twist his own mind at times. He seemed to think that Cirie was the true master of manipulation.
Cirie and Aubry were prepared to go against each other and fight to stay at Tribal Council that night.
At Tribal Council on Night 23, Rizo, once again, did not play his idol.
Jeff then read two votes for Aubry and four votes for Cirie.
On her way out, Cirie thanked Jeff for some of the best years of her life.
"I am forever grateful for what Survivor has done for me. I don't even have the words to express how grateful and thankful I am for finding out that there is so much more to life than what I knew from sitting on the couch and watching TV," Cirie said.
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Cirie concluded, "The tribe has spoken," before Jeff snuffed her torch.