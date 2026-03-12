'Survivor 50' castaway Quintavius "Q" Burdette voted out after tribal swap
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/12/2026
Survivor featured a tribal swap and then the new Vatu tribe voting out Q during the Season 50 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
The new Vatu tribe voted out Quintavius "Q" Burdette, who finished sixth on Survivor 46, in a 5-1 vote instead of Angelina Keeley, who finished third on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, at Tribal Council on Night 8 of the game. Q had gone into Tribal Council without a vote.
The Survivorbroadcast began on Night 6 at Cila's camp after Rick Devens, who finished fourth on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, had planted a fake idol at Tribal Council.
Christian, who finished seventh on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, said he was so proud to have assisted Rick in this sneaky Survivor first and his son will definitely appreciate it watching it back.
In addition to Rick and Christian, The Cila tribe was also comprised of the Cila tribe was also comprised of Cirie Fields, a four-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was third on Survivor: Micronesia; Joseph "Joe" Hunter, who placed third on Survivor 48; Emily Flippen, who placed seventh on Survivor 45; and Ozzy Lusth, a four-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: Cook Islands.
On Day 7, Christian told Rick that they needed to come up with a plan for his Boomerang Idol -- which he had sent to Aubry -- in case there was a tribal swap. Christian suggested they could loop Emily and Cirie into their plan to solidify their alliance or Rick could pretend he had found it and was telling them all about it for the first time.
"It's more believable from you because you are the Idol Guy," Christian told Rick.
Christian told the cameras how Rick knew Aubry and it would "keep the stink of the idol off" him.
Rick liked the plan and told Cirie about it with Christian -- who pretended to be shocked -- sitting right next to her.
The men, however, didn't have time to tell Emily about it before the tribal swap.
The three tribes met Survivorhost Jeff Probst on Day 7 and delivered an entertaining rap that ended with "drop your buffs."
The Kalo tribe was made up of Benjamin "Coach" Wade, a three-timeSurvivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific; Charlie Davis, the runner-up on Survivor 46; and Chrissy Hofbeck, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.
The Kalo tribe also included Dee Valladares, the winner of Survivor 45; Jonathan Young, who placed fourth on Survivor 42; Kamilla Karthigesu, who finished fourth onSurvivor 48; Mike White, who was the runner-up on Survivor: David vs. Goliath; and Tiffany Ervin, who placed eighth on Survivor 46.
This was Christian's last chance to tell Emily about Aubry's idol, and so he whispered the information in her ear.
Emily was caught off-guard and seemed a little pissed off that Christian waited so long to tell her this. The news left her feeling uneasy and panicked.
Charlie complained that he was upset with the fans for choosing to have a tribal swap, but at the same time, he bashfully confessed he had also voted to have one.
The castaways each drew a buff at random, and everyone appeared very nervous and anxious.
The new Cila tribe featured Charlie, Dee, Rizo, Kamilla, Jonathan, Cirie and Rick.
Kamilla gushed about how she was loving her new tribe and they all brought different strengths to the table.
The new Kalo was Aubry, Genevieve, Coach, Joe, Chrissy, Colby, and Tiffany.
The new Vatu tribe was comprised of Ozzy, Stephenie, Christian, Mike, Emily, Q, and Angelina.
Christian, Mike and Angelina had all played Survivor before on David vs. Goliath.
"Don't be scared. I don't like them," Mike quipped.
Genevieve joked about how the Survivor fans clearly wanted chaos and to watch them struggle.
After the swap, Joe was happy to be working with Coach and Colby, whom he thought had good core values.
Coach told the guys he was excited to play with honor and integrity, and he said that, with Chrissy, they'd have the numbers. Coach therefore decided to coach Chrissy on how to stay in the game longer. He essentially told her that she talked too much and it annoyed people.
Coach's advice made Chrissy cry, and she was upset about not feeling accepted and liked on Survivor again. However, she took it as an opportunity to be strong and change up her game.
Over at Cila's camp, Kamilla was happy to see a burning fire, and she believed that she was in the majority.
But Cirie was disappointed because she had put so much into making alliances on her old tribe only to end up with four former Kalo members and one Vatu member.
"Okay?! Lord help me," Cirie joked in a confessional.
Although Dee said she loved Cirie, she and Jonathan agreed that Cirie needed to be the first person to go because she'd be extremely dangerous come the merge.
Meanwhile, Mike revealed that he had developed a friendship with Ozzy in the real world and wanted to work with him. He called his new tribemates "an embarrassment of riches."
Q therefore tried to get the numbers in order to survive. He attempted to grab Ozzy -- with whom he had spent a night on Exile Island -- and Emily, who seemed thrilled about the idea of having a solid three-person alliance with the guys.
Emily admitted she wasn't sure if she could continue trusting Christian after his shady behavior at the swap.
Emily shared with Ozzy and Q how Christian had told her that Aubry had an idol.
Q proceeded to rope Stephenie into their alliance.
But when Emily had a chance to talk to Angelina alone, the women really connected. Since they were vibing, Emily told Angelina everything -- including that Q and Stephenie had warned her not to trust Angelina and planned to vote her out.
Angelina cried because the news hurt, but at the same time, she was grateful that Emily was being straight with her. The women agreed they had something genuine to hold onto in the game.
Emily then let Christian know that she had leaked Q's plan to Angelina and informed her of Aubry's idol.
"Why?! Why would she do this?!" Christian vented in a confessional. "We were supposed to keep this to ourselves and now everyone is going to know!"
Emily apologized for her loose lips, but Christian chose to forgive her. He allowed Emily to think that the David vs. Goliath group would have her back and that she'd need them going forward.
Christian figured that he could run the tribe with all of these allies.
Meanwhile, at Kalo, Genevieve said she missed her majority alliance. She asked Chrissy to play with her as well as Joe and Coach. She offered people safety in turn for their loyalty.
However, Genevieve was still very wary of Aubry and wanted her gone. Genevieve let Chrissy, Coach and Tiffany know that Aubry was two-faced and untrustworthy, but Tiffany said she loved Aubry and had been hoping to work with her.
Tiffany let Aubry know what Genevieve had said, and this served as a huge wake up call for Aubry.
"Tiffany is like my Survivor angel and she has my loyalty as far as it can go," Aubry told the cameras.
Genevieve and Aubry agreed Genevieve needed to go.
Over at the Cila tribe, Rizo admitted he might be screwed because no one knew about his game. He knew he could either be a free agent -- and stir up trouble -- or an easy target.
Rizo, trying to get closer to Charlie, asking him if he still spoke to Maria Shrime.
(Charlie and Maria were extremely close allies on Season 46, but when Charlie made it to the Final 3, Maria didn't vote for him to win. Had Maria voted for Charlie, it would've been a tie with Kenzie Petty. But Charlie ultimately lost.)
Charlie admitted they stopped talking a couple of days before the finale.
Rizo could tell that Charlie's Survivor 50 story was probably about redemption.
"I feel like Charlie needs to prove that he should've won 46, and I'm hoping that I can use that to my advantage," Rizo told the cameras.
Rizo told Charlie about the Boomerang Idol -- and how Genevieve had sent it to Ozzy -- in attempt to form a bond.
Rizo told Charlie that he wanted to work with him and have his back going forward, but Rizo had said something the night prior that Charlie couldn't forget or forgive.
Rizo had revealed that his bestie on Season 49 was Sophie Balerdi, who made it to the Final 3, but he ended up voting for Savannah Louie to win.
"For me as a juror, I always said that I would put my feelings aside... But my vote didn't cost her the win. Maria cost Charlie, arguably, the win," Rizo had explained to Dee while Charlie was listening nearby.
Charlie explained to the cameras, after his own experience with Maria, that Rizo's declaration pissed him off.
"It made me want to send him home, and maybe that's some baggage that I carry, but that's the reality of the situation," Charlie told the cameras.
"I do not want him within an inch of a jury seat. As far as I'm concerned, he's lost that right. If we lose a challenge and I get my way, Rizo is going to be walking out of here."
On Day 8, the three new tribes met Jeff for the next Immunity Challenge. He instructed each tribe to choose one person to be the caller while everyone else would be blindfolded and divided into pairs.
Using only verbal commands, the callers had to guide the pairs along a course to collect three key rings. Once they had all three, the caller would guide one of the pairs in unlocking puzzle pieces that would be used to complete a Survivor fire puzzle.
The first two tribes to finish would win immunity and be safe from the vote. They were also playing for Reward in the form of chickens. The winning tribe would receive four chickens, while the second-place tribe would receive one.
The callers were Kamilla, Christian and Chrissy.
During the challenge, Colby took a hard hit on his head.
Charlie and Rizo solved the puzzle for Cila, and they finished in first place, winning their first immunity of the season.
It then came down to Q and Ozzy solving the puzzle vs. Coach and Genevieve.
Kalo ended up finishing in second place, so Colby's head bang wasn't for nothing.
"Frustration settling in for Hubicki. They were not even close!" Jeff shouted at the third-place tribe.
Stephenie said she was "emotional and sick" about the idea of going to Tribal Council because she lost her entire tribe this way on Survivor: Palau.
Christian, meanwhile, admitted he had blown the challenge but at least he had strong connections with Emily and his former David vs. Goliath friends Mike and Angelina. Christian believed they were going to decide this vote.
At Vatu's camp after the challenge, Mike thought he had all the numbers he needed, and he told Stephenie that he was probably going to vote for her. Mike said he was just trying to be honest.
Q didn't have a vote, and so Stephenie felt very nervous because she didn't know where Christian stood.
Stephenie and Q, however, asked Christian if he'd vote out Angelina, and he said yes.
Mike was then shown telling Emily that he had said he was voting for Stephenie but he actually wanted Q gone.
"I want to take out Q because he is a dominating force, and I just feel like that's a person who, if I wrong him in a vote, it's going to come back to bite me. So now is the time to take a shot at Q," Mike explained to the cameras.
Angelina said she felt great with Christian and Mike but viewed Emily "as a wild card."
Meanwhile, Ozzy talked to Emily about how he wanted to get rid of Angelina in order to break up that trio. Ozzy said Angelina was "a strategic threat" who was "also very well connected in the game."
Ozzy said getting rid of Angelina would also keep his tribe strong.
Emily said she wasn't sure if she should work with Ozzy -- which would irritate Christian -- or stick with Christian.
Mike was then shown telling Q that he was going to vote for Stephenie, who was Q's No. 1.
Q told the cameras that he needed to protect Stephenie, and so he asked Mike to vote for him, which was music to Mike's ears.
Q, who didn't have a vote, told Mike that he had an Extra Vote and wanted to play with him. Q thought his lie "spooked" Mike, who ended up sharing the information with Emily.
Emily called Q a "chaotic player," and so she said it would be "delicious" to vote him out.
Emily therefore suggested to Ozzy that they should vote out Q and then Angelina. Ozzy said the plan was "crazy" but they could do it.
Ozzy begged Emily to wait on Q because he was "very wary" of taking out "one of the strongest players" in their tribe.
Ozzy pointed out how they'd be stuck with a "solid" trio if Q went home.
Emily realized she was going to be "the critical swing" vote and so she had a big decision to make.
But Emily was sure about one thing: she didn't want to return to Tribal Council after the next challenge.
On Night 8, Jeff announced that Ozzy had been to every Tribal so far, and Ozzy said he was hoping to "flush the losing" out of his system.
It then became time to vote, and Mike wrote Q's name down, saying, "You told me to do this."
After each castaway cast a vote, Jeff tallied the votes and read them out loud.
The votes were for Angelina, Q, Q, Q, and Q.
Q asked Ozzy on his way out, "Was it you?" And Ozzy replied, "Yeah."
"They blindsided me. I didn't see it coming. They made a great move, but if I had to guess, I would think Emily Flippen flipped, but that's what happens when you play with fire," Q said in his final words.
"I went out the same way I went out the last time -- in the same clothes, same buff tied to my head. But same smile too, so I'm grateful to get to play [Survivor] 50. Thank y'all."
