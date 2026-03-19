'Survivor 50': Mike White voted off after he fails to "manipulate" Christian Hubicki
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/19/2026
Survivor 50 featured the new Vatu tribe blindsiding and voting out Mike White in a split vote at Tribal Council during the episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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Mike, who was the runner-up on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, was voted out of Survivor 50 through a 3-2-1 vote instead of Emily Flippen, who placed seventh on Survivor 45, and Angelina Keeley, who finished third on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, respectively.
"I'm so stoked to have been able to be a part of this," Mike said in his final words.
"This is a legendary moment. Having these couple of days with [Christian Hubicki] and Angelina was a great time for me and brought me back to the heyday of my time onSurvivor. This is a very exclusive invite, and I feel lucky to have gotten it."
Mike added, "Sorry I've got to leave early, but that was the break."
The Survivor broadcast began on Night 8 at Vatu's camp.
Stephenie was upset her ally, Q, was gone, and she said she couldn't trust anyone else on her tribe.
But Ozzy and Emily celebrated Q's ouster and discussed how Angelina should be next in order to break up her tight bond with Mike.
Ozzy explained to Emily how he wanted to get rid of Angelina so that he'd have Mike all to himself.
Ozzy then spoke to Stephenie about how they needed to keep Emily close in order to continue making the moves they wanted to execute. The pair also agreed they had to make Angelina feel comfortable so she wouldn't play her "Shot in the Dark."
Meanwhile, the other two tribes were still getting settled and establishing alliances after the tribal swap.
The new Kalo was Aubry Bracco, a three-timeSurvivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: Kaoh Rong -- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty; Benjamin "Coach" Wade, a three-time Survivorcastaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific; Chrissy Hofbeck, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers; Colby Donaldson, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: The Australian Outback; Genevieve Mushaluk, who placed fifth on Survivor 47; Joseph "Joe" Hunter, who placed third on Survivor 48; and Tiffany Ervin, who placed eighth onSurvivor 46.
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Each tribe had to leap into the ocean, swim to a narrow deck -- which was elevated above the water -- and work together to hoist two tribe members up so they could release two hanging buckets.
Once they got back in the water, the tribes were required to remove sandbags from a submerged boat until they could get it to the surface, where they'd use buckets to remove the excess water.
After loading huge letter cubes into their boat, each tribe had to push it to the finish and then build a massive arch puzzle.
The first two tribes to finish would win immunity and be safe from the vote.
In addition, the first-place tribe was going to receive a "truly unique... once in a lifetime" Survivor Reward, according to Jeff.
Jeff explained the winning tribe was going to meet a huge Survivor fan, Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band, who planned to spearfish a meal for the tribe and perform music for them at the Survivor Sanctuary.
Dee was most excited for the opportunity, sharing how the band's music meant so much to her family and had gotten her through some difficult times.
But in the end, after an extremely exhausting endurance challenge, Aubry and Coach's Kalo tribe won the unique and special Reward.
While the Kalo tribe enjoyed their Reward and had an incredible afternoon eating grilled and seasoned fish, Rizo discovered the Boomerang Idol in his bag at camp.
"Rizgod with an idol loves making noises at Tribal!" Rizo quipped to the cameras.
"The last time this can be used is when there are five players left in the game. I don't know how I f-cking pull this off every season! Every day, I'm climbing up the food chain to prove I'm one of the better players to ever play this game, so I can't wait to see what magic I work with this badboy!"
Over at Vatu's camp, Emily said she wanted to keep Ozzy happy and vote out Angelina, and Stephenie was onboard with the plan to break up the David vs. Goliath alliance.
Ozzy told Mike and Ozzy that he wanted Angelina gone as well, but Mike pointed out how Angelina was "a number" and "not a threat to win the game."
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Ozzy told the cameras that Angelina was his only option so that he could have Mike in his back pocket, but Mike knew it would be better for his own game to keep Angelina around.
Mike therefore got to work on "Operation Save Angelina" and talked to Stephenie about how Angelina was not a good gameplayer while Emily was "an amazing strategist" and very smart person.
"Emily starts off as this awkward, shy girl, but once you get to know her, she is a beast. She is so strategic. She knows this game inside and out... She has got to go!" Mike explained in a confessional.
Mike then spoke to Angelina and Christian, revealing that the others' plan was to write Angelina's name down but he was trying to turn that around.
Mike pitched how Emily was dangerous and, if they worked with Stephenie, they could get rid of her.
But Christian had been working with Emily since the start of the game and so he didn't want her to go.
"I think it's almost better to not tell [Ozzy] and then just fix it afterwards," Mike noted.
Christian didn't like the idea of voting out Angelina or Emily given they'd both be a number for him.
Mike, as a result, decided to play "puppet master" and "manipulate" Christian into getting what he wanted by bringing up how Emily could turn into Gabby Pascuzzi, who had brutally betrayed Christian during his first Survivor season.
Christian cried over the memory of Gabby turning on him, and he clearly felt triggered by the comparison.
"Mike's terrifying. When he wants to get you to do something, he's so convincing! He knows where to hit you and what he thinks are the right arguments," Christian told the cameras.
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"I think Mike feels safe. I think he believes I'm all onboard, but Mike is the most dangerous person on this -- or any -- island."
Christian then switched things up and told Stephenie that they, along with Emily, should vote out Mike.
"Angelina and Mike are voting for who? Emily. That's two," Christian explained to Stephenie. "Where is Ozzy voting? Angelina. That's one. [So] Mike goes home."
Christian said if they pitched this 3-2-1 idea to Emily, Mike would be out.
But Christian decided to leave Ozzy -- who was fishing for his tribe -- out of the plan since Ozzy was "delicate" and really liked Mike.
"[Mike] is too good and too perceptive. So, yes, Ozzy might be mad, but I will take the blame for that," Christian shared in a confessional.
Christian then told Emily that Mike was targeting her and they needed to vote out Mike with Stephenie.
Emily hated the idea of working behind Ozzy's back -- and she almost spilled the beans -- but she ultimately agreed to go along with Christian's plan to vote out Mike. Emily knew she could potentially be going home otherwise.
When Emily almost ruined Christian's plan by blabbing to Ozzy that she felt she was in trouble, Christian considered voting her out. Christian was tired of Emily revealing too much information, and so he admittedly felt "conflicted."
At Tribal Council on Night 9, Emily got a feeling that she could be in trouble when Christian mentioned how he was recontextualizing things. She told Jeff that something felt off.
When it became time to vote, Ozzy was shown writing Angelina's name down, and Mike was shown writing Emily's name down. Mike called Emily "a wolf in sheep's clothing" but said he liked her.
Emily was then shown writing Mike's name down.
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Jeff proceeded to read the votes aloud in the following order: Angelina, Emily, Mike, Emily, Mike, and Mike.
"You skunks! Amazing! Good job, you guys. That was fun," Mike said on his way out.