will feature a record-setting cast of 24 returning players when the reality franchise's milestone 50th season premieres on CBS tonight.The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of 's long-standing history as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which aired on CBS last fall.Two of the 50's castaways are from 's most recent 49th season -- Savannah Louie, a 31-year-old former reporter from Walnut Creek, CA, and Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, NY.Savannah was crowned champion of 's 49th season after tying a record with a handful of other powerful women for four Individual Immunity wins in a single season.Rizo, for his part, finished the season in fourth place after he lost the fire-making challenge to Savannah.The 50 cast will also include two castaways who are returning for the fifth time -- Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth -- tying Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano 's record.viewers may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White , who will be reunited with two of his former : David vs. Goliath castmates.The 50 cast will also feature many players who are fresh on viewers' minds, as whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of , and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.'s middle era appears to have been neglected, however, as there are no Season 50 castaways who originally competed on Seasons 19 through 31.Click thelink below to view photos and learn more details of all of Season 50's returning castaways!

