During Survivor 50's three-hour finale -- which switched back and forth from pre-recorded footage in Fiji to the live reunion in Los Angeles in front of a studio audience -- Rizo joined Jeff live onstage to psych fans up for his firemaking showdown against Jonathan Young at the Final 4 Tribal Council.
But before the firestarting challenge actually aired, Jeff announced, "Camp life is also about firemaking. I don't know if there's something in there to think about, anyway, Rizo, you've become the final member of our jury. Take a spot over here [on the bench]."
Jeff went on to declare of the jury, "This is it! These are the people whose games fell a little short, but this is the group that is going to figure out -- what just happened?!"
Jeff abruptly stopped as whispers broke out amongst the cast and audience.
"They didn't show the fire," Rizo explained to Jeff, before Cirie Fields reiterated, "Fire hasn't happened yet."
"Huh?!" Jeff asked.
After the crowd could be heard gasping, Jeff admitted, "I'm not even sure what's happened," and then the show cut to a commercial break.
"Jeff wanted to give me my moment, which was great, but I'm getting my moment before the travesty of losing fire back-to-back times," Rizo said.
"So, I was trying to be a professional, I was trying to be funny, trying to see if Jeff would pick up what happened. He didn't."
Following the commercial break -- during which producers informed Jeff of his snafu -- the host noted, "I love doing live television!"
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Jeff proceeded to explain to the audience, "So in case you're confused, this is what happened. We were going to show you firemaking and then have the loser of firemaking, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is and if he had practiced firemaking, maybe he would've won."
"Instead, we did aSurvivor twist. It's the last twist of the season," he quipped.
Jeff jokingly called "the twist" a "A Peek Into The Future," and he concluded, "And so now, we're going to watch Rizo lose to Jonathan in fire. Roll it!"
Rizo shared with the magazine, "After the commercial break, we came back and lost, we played a little joke, so it was fine -- a part of history!"
Rizo ultimately gave Jeff props for how he handled the blunder and for picking things back up "pretty well."
Jeff, for his part, thanked Rizo for "being a good sport," according to the self-proclaimed RizGod.
"I think the goal was to see fire happen and then that segment happen, but I think they did the segment before fire was shown," Rizo recalled.
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"That's my understanding, I don't know."
Rizo previously competed onSurvivor 49 and also lost in fire, finishing the season in fourth place.
"I just wanted to win fire for the satisfaction of reversing my curse and after I lost, obviously, I'm heartbroken I went out the same way," Rizo admitted.
"But then I realized that, 'Wow, I'm having a lot of records here, I'm playing twice, never been voted out, one of four people in 751 players to ever do that.' [Season] 49 was rougher because I truly feel to this day, if I had beaten [Savannah Louie in fire], I would've won 49."
On Survivor 50, Aubry Bracco was crowned the Sole Survivor and winner of the $2 million prize over Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter in an 8-3-0 jury vote, respectively, on Night 26 of the game at the Final Tribal Council.