'Survivor 50': Dee Valladares voted out after "fiery" argument and playing her "Shot in the Dark"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/09/2026
Survivor's merged Manulevu tribe voted out Dee Valladares, the winner of Survivor 45, after her "Shot in the Dark" couldn't save her during the Season 50 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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Dee was voted out of the Manulevu tribe on Night 15 of the game through a 8-4-1 vote at Tribal Council instead of Tiffany Ervin, who placed eighth on Survivor 46, and Benjamin "Coach" Wade, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific, respectively.
"I gave it my all and they got me!" Dee said in her final words.
"I definitely made a few mistakes. One of them was being a little bit too fiery with [Jonathan Young]. But right now, I just feel immense gratitude in my heart because I'm the mayor of the jury and I'm just really, really excited."
She added, "I am going to vote for the best person on 50 because I want this to be the greatest season ever."
The Survivor broadcast began on Night 13 after the "Blood Moon" in which three castaways went home.
Tiffany let her group know that she was upset and just needed a little time to herself once they reunited with the merged Manulevu tribe.
"I feel like I have fire under my skin right now. I am so furious," Tiffany vented in a confessional.
"I just want to scream, but I know in this moment, I have to keep myself composed. Because if I let loose the way I want to let loose, I'm going to be the next one sent home. If I had a Burn Book, I would write, 'Jonathan is a lying skank! Do not trust him!'"
Meanwhile, Aubry Bracco admitted it was "greedy" of her to have kept her hidden Immunity Idol when she had told everyone she was going to play it at Tribal Council.
Aubry claimed she had just forgotten to play the idol, but nobody was buying that story.
"If we had known Aubry wasn't going to play that idol, we would've sent her out the door so it would boomerang back to [Christian Hubicki]!" Rick Devens told the cameras.
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Jonathan accused Aubry of playing a sloppy game, and Aubry knew she was getting some heat from her teammates.
When Jonathan saw Coach again, they agreed to "wage war" on everyone after lines had been drawn in the sand. The guys already missed their ally, Colby Donaldson.
On Day 14, Dee got into a fight with Jonathan and Coach. Dee knew Jonathan had flipped on, and Coach also felt lied to.
"Are you being honest with me about [Charlie Davis]? Are you being honest with me about blindsiding me?" Jonathan asked Dee.
"Everything I told you about Charlie was real. Were you being honest with me?!" Dee countered.
Dee said she wasn't afraid to stand up to anybody, and she insisted that she never lied to Coach.
"Dee, I know she's the type that she gets fired up," Jonathan explained in a confessional.
"So, I did that because I wanted to get a rise out of her! I wanted her to say something that will backfire on her, and she did exactly what I wanted her to do. And man, I sold it too!"
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Coach announced how no one was going to win Survivor50 without integrity, and then Jonathan made it known that he was gunning for Dee.
Coach was shown telling Rick, Christian, Aubry, Jonathan, Joe Hunter, and Emily Flippen that if they tried to vote him out, there would be "hell to pay." Coach made it clear that "The Dragon Slayer" was back.
Emily vented about how Coach was playing such a "messy" and "stupid" game.
Rizo Velovic and Ozzy Lusth then returned to camp from Exile Island.
Coach immediately tried to get Rizo on "The Dragon Slayer's Army side" by inviting him to replace Colby and become a member of "The Four Horsemen," but Rizo said he didn't appreciate being a backup choice.
Rizo told Coach what he wanted to hear, but his true alliance was with Ozzy and Cirie Fields.
"Ozzy has an idol, I have an idol, and Cirie has an extra vote. That is a very powerful trio. So I'm kind of in a really good spot!" Rizo boasted to the cameras.
But then Emily let Rizo know that Dee had told her about his idol. Rizo appeared surprised and disappointed by the revelation.
"Dee saved me in the Charlie vote, but if Dee spilled my secret, that could sever some trust between us," Rizo told the cameras.
Rizo confronted Dee about what he heard, and she denied it. But Rizo had a feeling Dee wasn't being honest with him.
"Ugh, Emily! I screwed up big time... [I tried] to solidify trust [with Emily], and the problem is I also gave that information to Tiff and Jonathan. I was messy!" Dee confessed to the Survivor cameras.
"When you think you made a mistake that could cost you the game, it hurts. Because that could be a million dollar mistake."
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A boat then pulled up to shore, and one castaway was invited to go on a journey. That person was Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, who was selected by random draw of Shots in the Dark.
When Stephenie arrived to a deserted island, she was instructed to tether her arm to a big bucket above her while balancing on a perch. She had to stand in place with her arm raised in the air for one hour in order to win an advantage, but if she couldn't accomplish the task, she'd lose her vote.
Stephenie had reconstructive shoulder surgery after her prior Survivor appearance, and so she had to use her less dominant arm.
"This is the hardest thing I've ever done," Stephenie noted, adding, "This is up there with childbirth... but my arm is going to have to come out of its socket for me to come off this perch."
However, Stephenie -- a former challenge beast and physical threat -- proved to herself that she's still got it at age 45! She ended up earning the advantage after an "agonizing" hour.
Stephenie received a "Steal a Vote" advantage, meaning she could steal a vote from another player and cast it as her own. Stephenie would therefore have two votes at that Tribal Council.
When Stephenie returned to camp, she claimed that she didn't last the whole hour -- but Cirie knew she was lying. Cirie was therefore the only person whom Stephenie shared the news of her advantage with.
Cirie ran and told Rizo about Stephenie's advantage to continue building trust with him, and then Rizo shared with Cirie how Dee had outed his idol to Emily.
"If we can get Dee out, we might have to do it. Because you know [Coach and Jonathan] want Dee out. So push comes to shove, we might have to do it," Cirie told Rizo.
Rizo agreed but he said he had poured his heart and soul out to Dee, only to be betrayed by her.
"I'm willing to let Dee go because Dee has revealed to me that she can't keep my secrets," Rizo explained to the cameras.
After dividing into two groups of seven, they had to dig up a massive boulder, roll it through a series of obstacles, use keys to unlock a gate, climb a platform, and then solve a Survivor 50 logo puzzle.
The winning group would receive Chinese takeout and brownies.
In addition, the winning group would be able to participate in a second challenge for Individual Immunity.
The group who ended up winning Reward were Ozzy, Rick, Christian, Emily, Dee, Stephenie and Joe.
For those players only, they were required to stand on a balance beam while holding a long pole over their heads with a ball on the end of it. At regular intervals, they had to move farther down the beam, making it more difficult to balance.
If at any point a castaway dropped the ball or fell off the beam, he or she would be out of the challenge.
Rick was the first person out of the challenge, and he was then followed by Emily, Christian, Stephenie, Dee, and Joe.
Ozzy therefore won Individual Immunity after 15 years and would definitely not become the first jury member of Survivor50.
"This was like waking up the beast. These guys don't know what's coming for them!" Ozzy boasted in a confessional.
After the challenge, Chrissy Hofbeck announced that Dee and Aubry were on the chopping block, but Tiffany said she didn't want to get rid of Dee this early because Dee would be a shield for so many people.
"This vote is being driven by the egos of Jonathan and Coach, so my back is against the wall and I'm not going to throw my own game on the train tracks to save anybody," Tiffany explained to the cameras.
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Coach was then shown telling Aubry that the Dee vote was "a no brainer." She, in turn, told Coach that she was definitely going to play her idol that night.
Jonathan also got to work on convincing people to vote out Dee. Along with Chrissy, they attempted to more people onboard.
In case Dee played her "Shot in the Dark" and saved herself, Coach acknowledged how they needed a backup option -- and so he decided that person should be Tiffany, who was Dee's "best friend."
Coach then ran around trying to figure out how they could split the Dee and Tiffany vote. He admitted it was like "herding cats" but he was happy to be "the general" leading the Army.
"I feel brilliant. I'm back, baby! This is what you guys wanted all season!" the Dragon Slayer boasted to the cameras.
Coach, however, didn't want Christian to find out that his soldiers were splitting the vote 7-4.
Rick didn't like being told what to do, and Stephenie was also "turned off" by Coach's behavior.
As Coach was spitting out haikus, Emily noted that Coach seemed to be "losing it a little bit." Emily therefore considered going after Coach instead, and she talked to Rick about the possibility.
Emily asked Ozzy if there was a world in which they could vote out Coach, and Ozzy said he'd be down. Tiffany also told Emily that she'd be willing to take Coach out.
Tiffany proceeded to share that plan with Dee, who already knew "the sharks" were coming for her.
At Tribal Council on Night 15, Coach reiterated how dishonesty and lies were not going win somebody Survivor 50.
Before the vote commenced, Dee claimed there were people on the tribe who were "way scarier" than she and so they should use her as a vote. But Jonathan declared how Dee had lied a lot in the game.
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Dee then stood up and ran over to Aubry. She asked Aubry to vote for Coach because she had the numbers. Dee whispered the same thing to Ozzy. Whispers then broke out all around, with Dee eventually telling Emily and Cirie to vote for Coach as well.
"I think that all 14 of us actually have no idea how the votes are going to turn out," Chrissy said.
Dee said she knew she was on the chopping block but there were two groups of people who had yet to choose a side.
Just before Jeff read the votes aloud, Aubry played her hidden Immunity Idol, and Dee played her "Shot in the Dark."
But Dee was deemed "Not Safe" by the game.
Jeff proceeded to read the votes in the following order: Coach, Tiffany, Dee, Tiffany, Dee, Tiffany, Dee, Tiffany, Dee, Dee, Dee, and Dee.