'Survivor 50's Dee Valladares reveals where she stands with Emily Flippen now after her betrayal
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/15/2026
Survivor 50 eliminee Dee Valladares has shared an update on her relationship with Emily Flippen after Emily let her down on the show.
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Emily was partially to blame for Dee'sSurvivor elimination because she told Rizo that Dee had revealed his hidden Immunity Idol to her. Rizo, as a result, turned on Dee and rallied troops to vote her out.
Dee toldEntertainment Weekly that there is significant cast drama unfolding off-screen as Season 50 continues to air on CBS, and many viewers assume that tension extends to Dee and Emily.
When asked why she thinks Emily was blabbing secrets to so many players, Dee replied, "I don't man."
Dee went on to admit, "Was I pissed at her in the moment? Yes. I cried because it hurt. She's a friend. It was just done in a moment where everyone was already on me."
Dee also revealed that she and Emily talked before the game began, adding, "I only gave my word to two people, and one of them being Emily. I feel like I owed her something."
But as soon as Emily shared her knowledge with Rizo, Dee explained in her EW interview, "My alliances were just, like, dismantled."
Dee confirmed that she never confronted Emily about her betrayal during the game.
"No, I didn't because I knew I was going home, and I didn't want to blow anything else up out of proportion," Dee explained.
"I didn't want it to be a problem for Rizo. I already screwed him over. I didn't want to put target on Emily's back. I was already okay with the fact that I was going home, even pre-Tribal. So I didn't do that."
Dee reiterated how she didn't see a benefit to arguing with the people she'd been working with.
"If I'm going to try to fight, I'm going to try to fight against someone who's not in my alliance, right? And not try to blow up somebody's game like that," she shared.
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"I love to play the game with people who, when you get out of the game, you can laugh. Not just at what people are saying, but at yourself, too. And this is a season where a lot of people are not," Dee claimed.
"It doesn't seem like they're enjoying the experience. But I think, for me, I mean, I'm enjoying it. I'm okay with it with any person because I come from a place of privilege. I won my season. I did it. I got everything."
It's clear manySurvivor 50 players have bruised egos and played the game with raw emotion.
"I mean, I think they should [feel that way]. We all care deeply about this game," Dee noted.
"So I think it comes from a place of passion, at least for me. I can only speak about myself, but yeah, I don't know. People talk about all these pregame alliances. Oh, baby, wait until you hear about post-game."
Dee laughed and added, "Post-game is even worse! It's truly worse. So I stay away from it as much as I can."
Dee acknowledged it's the type of situation where you "100 percent" have to pick a side.
"There's text messages flying out to each other," she revealed. "I mean, it's a lot... I think the live reunion's going to be great. I'm really looking forward to it."
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Dee was voted out of the merged Manulevu tribe on Night 15 of the game through a 8-4-1 vote at Tribal Council instead of Tiffany Ervin and Benjamin "Coach" Wade, respectively.
Dee was ousted from the game after getting into an argument with Jonathan Young and playing her "Shot in the Dark," which couldn't save her from a torch snuffing.