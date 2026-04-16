'Survivor 50': "Coach" Wade and Chrissy Hofbeck voted off together after "biggest" twist ever
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/16/2026
Survivor 50's merged Manulevu tribe voted out a pair, Benjamin "Coach" Wade and Chrissy Hofbeck, in what was deemed "the biggest" twist "of all time" during the episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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After the Survivor 50 castaways competed as pairs in an Immunity Challenge, the Manulevu tribe individually voted out Coach, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific, and Chrissy, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, in a 10-1-1 vote at Tribal Council on Night 16.
And Emily Flippen, who placed seventh on Survivor 45, and Rizo Velovic, who placed fourth on Survivor 49, also earned themselves one vote at Tribal Council.
Coach lost his vote because he chose to play his "Shot in the Dark," hoping it would save Chrissy as well, but the pair was deemed "Not Safe."
"It was really a great healing experience coming out here. That's more than the million to me. It was an honor," Coach said on his way out of the game.
Coach then added, "I'm not the least bit bitter. I think I had a great run, and I leave with my head held high. People will criticize me about haikus and everything else, but I am one of a kind. There is nobody else like me in the world!"
And Chrissy said in her final words, "Survivor 50 was so fun for me. It healed a lot of old Survivor wounds for me."
The Survivor broadcast began with the merged Manulevu tribe returning to camp from the Tribal Council at which they voted out Dee Valladares and flushed Aubry's hidden Immunity Idol.
Jonathan said Dee's elimination is exactly what he executed and wanted, but Tiffany Ervin was upset to see her "No. 1" ally go home.
Coach boasted about how he had driven the Dee vote and delivered it on "a delicious platter," but he realized he'd probably need to "lay low" and do some damage control.
Jonathan Young said Coach was being his old "dragon slayer" self again, which was probably rubbing their tribemates the wrong way.
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Chrissy and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick also agreed that Coach needed to "settle down" and stop blurting out haikus.
Stephenie explained how her alliance consisted of Jonathan, Chrissy, Coach, Joe Hunter, Cirie Fields, and Ozzy Lusth. Stephenie said they were "rock solid and running the show."
But Chrissy said she was afraid of the people playing in the middle: Aubry, Devens, Emily and Christian Hubicki.
Chrissy acknowledged how the middle players were smart and had the potential to "con their way" into the Final 4.
Ozzy was then shown telling Tiffany that he wanted to serve Coach's "head up on a silver platter" to her, although he was playing nice and allowing Coach to think that they were working together.
Tiffany said Ozzy admitted to her that he had written her name down and so it was clear he wanted to fix things between them and build some rapport. Ozzy insisted to Tiffany that he wanted to work with her, and Tiffany believed him and was onboard.
"Since the merge, me, Cirie and Rizo have been playing, sort of, all the sides, and so far, I think it's working," Ozzy told the cameras.
"Coach is on my hit list, for sure, but for now, I need to stay locked in with Coach and show him I'm doing exactly what he says so that he stays nice and comfortable so we can lob off his head when he least expects it."
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On Day 16, a boat arrived to camp and dropped off a message. The Survivor castaways learned they must divide into six pairs. Since there were 13 people, one person was not going to be chosen.
Devens, Cirie, Chrissy, and Aubry all volunteered to be the solo castaway, and they ended up picking Cirie by random draw.
The castaways began talking to each other and pairing up, and it didn't seem to take long.
The pairs were Aubry and Devens, Ozzy and Stephenie, Rizo and Emily, Coach and Chrissy, Christian and Jonathan, Joe and Tiffany.
Joe, Jonathan and Ozzy then discussed targeting Devens because he was so good at finding idols -- or going for Tiffany.
Coach thought Tiffany was "the obvious choice" for the next vote, but he attempted to do some damage control with her so she wouldn't anticipate votes coming her way.
Coach therefore told Tiffany that he never pushed for her name to be written down, but when pressed to reveal who had been gunning for her, Coach apparently couldn't reveal a name.
"I already know Coach is being Mr. Large and In Charge at my expense," Tiffany told the cameras. "He doesn't take any accountability whatsoever, and as far as I'm concerned, that relationship is done and dead and buried."
On Day 16, all the pairs met with Survivor host Jeff Probst, who revealed a new "Double Duo" twist with "double the stakes, double the decisions and double the consequences."
Jeff explained that pairs would compete in the next Immunity Challenge and win -- or lose -- as a pair.
"You will go to Tribal Council tonight and vote as individuals, but you can only vote for a pair," Jeff said.
"Because tonight, one of these pairs -- both players -- will be voted out of Survivor50... You will either live to see another day together, or your dreams of winning Survivor 50 will die together."
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Rizo said this twist might've "been the biggest of all time" because each castaway could be affected by his or her partner's relationships on the island.
Jeff then told Cirie that since she wasn't in a pair, she wouldn't participate in the challenge.
"You have no chance of winning immunity. The good news is, you can't be voted out tonight... You are leaving here now and getting on a boat and going to Exile Island," Jeff told Cirie.
"I'll take it," Cirie responded.
For the challenge, one person from each pair was required to throw a ball onto an overhead track, race through it, and try to catch it on the other side. Once both players were through, they'd work together to maneuver that ball across a series of platforms using paddles.
After tossing a ball into a target, each pair would work together to build a bridge using puzzle planks. The first three pairs to build their bridge and race across it would move on to the final round.
In the final round, each pair had to work together to retrieve a ball from a cage and then work together to maneuver two balls down a table maze.
The winning pair would both be safe from the vote at Tribal Council that night and receive Reward in the form of a spaghetti feast complete with wine, juice and tiramisu.
The three pairs who competed in the final round were Joe and Tiffany, Stephenie and Ozzy, and Devens and Aubry.
In the end, Joe and Tiffany finished the challenge in first place and won immunity. Tiffany was ecstatic about her victory considering she had received votes at the previous Tribal Council.
Jeff then explained to the castaways, "Tonight, you will vote individually, which means each person can vote for different pairs -- but you can only vote for one of the five pairs. When it comes to idols and advantages... one idol protects a pair."
That meant that if a pair had an idol and chose to play it, both players would be safe.
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"If you want to play a Shot in the Dark, one person from your pair can play [it]," Jeff added. "They won't vote. They will draw a scroll. That scroll applies to both of you."
Meanwhile, Cirie arrived at Exile Island and was shocked to see endless coconuts strewn about on the beach.
Cirie learned on Exile Island that if she was able to find a golden Phoenix symbol on one of 2,000 coconuts spread out all over the beach, she would earn the right to return to camp, attend Tribal Council that night. and cast a vote.
However, if Cirie failed to find the special coconut in a certain amount of time, she'd have to spend the night on Exile Island alone.
Cirie said she really wanted to protect her allies, and so she worked under the hot sun until she was totally exhausted. Cirie was out of breath and close to fainting, which made her cry.
But Cirie kept moving and did "the impossible" by finding the Phoenix symbol.
Back at camp, Christian said it was good to be tied to Jonathan because he wasn't catching any heat from Coach, Chrissy and Stephenie.
"And I'm pretty sure my alliance with Cirie, Devens and Emily aren't looking to get rid of me either, so I am probably in good shape," Christian said.
Emily then spoke to Ozzy and Christian about how Coach, Chrissy, Jonathan, Joe, and Stephenie were probably sticking together.
"If we don't vote off Coach and Chrissy, they're going to have the majority of votes after this and it's going to be a steamroll to the end," Emily explained.
Christian didn't like the idea of Coach and Chrissy being in the driver's seat going forward.
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But Rizo argued to Ozzy, "If we vote out Coach and Chrissy now, the floaters have all the control. If we take out Aubry and Devens, two of the floaters are out."
Rizo said he wanted to play in the middle and be able to wiggle his way through the cracks.
Aubry and Devens were well aware they had a target on their back, and Aubry wished she hadn't played her idol at the previous Tribal Council.
But Aubry pointed out how people underestimated her ability to play Survivor.
Meanwhile, Joe and Tiffany bonded at Reward and promised that they wouldn't write each other's names down. Joe suggested that they vote out Aubry and Devens, and Tiffany seemed onboard with the plan.
At camp, Chrissy called herself "The Dragon Slayer Whisperer" and persuaded Coach to just relax in a hammock while everyone else strategized.
Chrissy talked to Aubry and Devens about voting out Rizo because she didn't trust him.
At this point, Cirie returned to camp and told Ozzy and Tiffany that they needed to take Coach and Chrissy out before Devens and Aubry because they were "almost like the mom and dad of their alliance."
"Thank God that Cirie came back because I was going to vote out Devens and Aubry. I would've looked like such a dummy!" Ozzy admitted to the cameras.
"Coach thinks I'm on his side, but really, I do want to take Coach out of this game. It all goes back to the first day and that 'fight for supplies' [challenge]. Coach stole the key from me even after... a gentlemen's agreement. But now, it's coming back to haunt him."
Cirie therefore told Aubry and Devens that they were good, and Aubry was hoping her relationship with Cirie could take her far into the game.
Cirie then heard from Chrissy that she was targeting Rizo, and so Cirie told Rizo that they had to vote out Coach and Chrissy that night.
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"I can chuckle... because people who take shots at me, they don't make it out alive," Rizo boasted in a confessional, adding, "You're targeting me, Chrissy?! Girl, bye!"
But Rizo told Cirie that in order to pull this off, they needed Joe.
Joe preferred to go after Devens and Aubry, and so he did everything in his power to switch the vote back to them. Joe told Rizo that he didn't want to burn one of their soldiers on the ship.
"My soul tells me that we stick together on this," Joe told Rizo.
Devens noticed his name was gaining speed in a big way, and so he talked to Christian about how he may have to use their fake idol at Tribal Council. Rick said he'd only introduce that fake idol into the game "out of total desperation."
After Coach sang a little song in his hammock, the Manulevu tribe headed to Tribal Council on Night 16.
At Tribal Council, Devens announced, "Unfortunately, I don't have an idol on me. I've actually been really frustrated by that because I had a clue for an idol, and I haven't been able to get to it. So I'm going to go ahead and get to it right now."
Suddenly, Devens smashed open the wall around the fire and grabbed a package, declaring that he and Aubry were going to be safe that night.
"I love you!" Aubry whispered to Devens.
"That was cinema," Rizo said with a big smile on his face.
"We're good. We're good," Devens assured Aubry.
Jonathan then stood up and walked over to Joe, asking him what they should do.
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"I guess I had good reason to be nervous, Jeff. It seems like people are scrambled right now!" Devens noted.
Stephenie then ran over to Jonathan and said Devens still had to play his idol in order to be sage. Chrissy also whispered to Coach that Devens had to play his idol.
Devens assured Ozzy that he was "100 percent" going to play his idol.
"I'm not writing Coach's name down, on principle," Joe whispered to Tiffany.
Devens pointed out how alliances had just shown themselves, but Jonathan vented, "You're showing your colors, too!"
As castaways questioned if Devens idol was real, Stephenie asked Devens to show everybody his idol.
Devens refused and said, "You don't need to know what it looks like."
After everyone voted and Jeff was ready to read the votes aloud, no one played an idol.