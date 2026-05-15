Although Rizo had a clear shot at Aubry Bracco, he decided to work with her and campaign for Cirie's ouster on Day 23 of the game.
"You know what? Rizo is a kid, like one of my sons. I think Rizo's younger than most of my sons. I have three sons. I think Rizo's a smartSurvivor player, and he's like me 20 years ago," Cirie toldEntertainment Weekly in an interview.
"I just wanted to win the game so badly, and Rizo was loyal, and he rode as long as he could until he thought it got to a point where he was right! He would never win against me. You can't be mad at him."
When looking back on how the strategy unfolded, Cirie acknowledged that Rizo "did what he thought he needed to do" to advance in the game.
And Rizo -- who enjoyed calling himself "RizGod" throughout the game, desperate to become a Survivorlegend -- clearly didn't want to burn the hidden Immunity Idol he had in his pocket.
"I look at Rizo like when your children do something bad, you don't turn on them, you don't hate them," Cirie noted.
"You might scold them or have a conversation with them, but you still love them, and that's how I feel about Rizo."
Cirie confirmed that Survivor 50 was her last time playing Survivor; however, she proudly believes it was her best game to date.
For the first few weeks of Survivor 50, it appeared every single player thought he or she was aligned with Cirie.
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And when there were only six players left in the game, it seemed everyone wanted to vote out Tiffany Nicole Ervin out. Aubry, Rizo, Cirie, Joe Hunter and Jonathan Young even helped each other out during the Immunity Challenge so that Tiffany wouldn't win.
Not only was Tiffany a challenge beast, but the social player had also established great relationships with the jury members.
But much to everyone's dismay, Tiffany won the immunity necklace.
Assuming Rizo was going to play his idol at Tribal Council that night, Aubry acknowledged it was time for Cirie to go because, if she ended up sitting in the Final 3, she'd win.
Rizo was shown agreeing with Aubry that Cirie was the biggest threat left in the game.
"She 1,000 percent wins if she gets to the end. The thing is, though, is that we have to be very careful because if Cirie sniffs it out, we're all cooked," Rizo told Aubry.
Rizo subsequently lamented to the cameras that playing with Cirie was "a dream come true" and she had been his "rock" out there in the jungle.
"Taking out Cirie is genuinely heartbreaking, but at the same time, I'm here to win. If I'm sitting at the end with Cirie Fields, she is clean-sweeping this jury," Rizo explained in a confessional.
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He added, "I have to be very delicate. I can't flinch. I can't be cagey. I can't let her think for a moment I'm flipping the script on her."
"I felt awesome about just being there for Season 50. Obviously, $2 million is $2 million. I didn't want to leave without that. However, I left again with more than I bargained for. I met new people. I've learned more things about myself."
Cirie concluded howSurvivor 50 "humbled" her and she felt "honored" to have been a part of it.