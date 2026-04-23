'Survivor 50': Christian Hubicki voted out after falling victim to brutal Jimmy Fallon twist
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/23/2026
Survivor 50's merged Manulevu tribe voted out Christian Hubicki after he fell victim to a shocking twist in which he was forced to write his own name down during the episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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After Christian, who finished seventh on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, failed to solve a puzzle during a journey, he had to vote for himself for the first time in Survivorhistory -- and most of his tribemates followed suit.
Christian was eliminated from Survivor 50 in a 6-3-2 vote at Tribal Council on Night 18 of the game instead of Rick Devens, who finished fourth on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and Ozzy Lusth, a four-time Survivorcastaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: Cook Islands.
"I was just blindsided, so this is to Michael, my newborn son: I tried really hard and I wanted to bring this home for you to show you that if you try hard enough, you can win at anything," Christian said in his final words.
"But still, sometimes you don't, and that's okay -- because I have you. I hope you enjoy watching me play because I enjoyed playing!"
The Survivorbroadcast began on Night 16 of the game after Devens had flashed his fake hidden Immunity Idol at Tribal Council and seemingly saved himself.
"He thinks that was a great move, but I believe it could backfire on him," Jonathan Young told the cameras. "Because now you're a target because you have an idol. He didn't even try to hide it!"
Devens told Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick that he didn't play the idol because it was intended to be snuck out of Tribal Council and would go "live" once he returned to camp.
Devens said even if his idol made him a target now, his plan worked, in his opinion.
Devens chose to tell Emily Flippen the truth about his idol, and so she and Christian were the only people who knew the truth about it.
Emily was impressed with Devens' lie, but she also told the cameras that she was angry at him because his "antics" put their entire alliance at risk.
Stephenie, meanwhile, still had Jonathan and Joe Hunter on her side, and she hoped people would be willing to work with them.
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On Day 17, Ozzy said he was excited Deven's "shenanigans" took the heat off of him and his idol. Rizo Velovic also felt relief, and the men continued to work closely with Cirie Fields, who was working with "pretty much everybody" in the game.
Jonathan -- who just lost two of his closest allies, Coach Wade and Chrissy Hofbeck, at the previous Tribal Council -- was shown bonding with Aubry, who said she wanted to jump ship from Devens and no longer be associated with him.
"I think [Jonathan] needs people right now. It's time for me to step in there and get him on my side," Aubry told the cameras.
"I see opportunities after last night, and now I'm like, 'This is your game, Aubry, it's all about you and it's time to take control of your destiny.' I want people to see I really do mean business."
Christian, meanwhile, attempted to do damage control with Jonathan and Stephenie after losing their trust.
Jonathan was angry, saying that Christian had no problem lying to people's faces, but Christian offered to let Jonathan hold onto his "Shot in the Dark" as a sign of trust and good will.
"If Christian gives me his Shot in the Dark, which he said he would, I would consider voting for Christian 100 percent," Jonathan said in a confessional.
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"You start to question how far you want to let somebody like Christian get in the game. He's always stabbing people in the back or acting fishy. He's not going to shoot straight -- ever."
Christian could tell Jonathan, Stephenie and Joe weren't really interested in being buddy-buddy with him, and so he realized in that moment he could be their next target.
On Day 18, Christian acknowledged that Ozzy was "playing the middle" and needed to go. Christian therefore spoke to Devens and Cirie about possibly blindsiding Ozzy.
Cirie, however, was closest to Ozzy and Rizo in the game, and so she reported back to Ozzy with this information.
"I can't let Christian take a shot at one of my No. 1's. Christian is like No. 3 in the hierarchy," Cirie explained to the cameras.
Once Ozzy learned of Christian's scheming, he was determined to vote out Christian next.
"Not only has Christian betrayed me before, but he's a cold-blooded killer," Ozzy told the cameras.
"I'm not convinced that Christian isn't a robot walking around in human skin because he is willing to cut his good friends from the game. I'm like, 'Alright, he's dead to me.'"
Cirie then told Jonathan that Christian had also thrown his name out there.
Later that day, the Manulevu tribe met Survivor host Jeff Probst for the next Individual Immunity Challenge.
Jeff explained that each castaway had to hold onto a handle connected to a bucket overhead containing 25 percent of each person's pre-game body weight. As their hands fatigued, the bucket would lower. Once the bucket dropped, that person would be out of the challenge.
In a Survivor twist, Jeff said if five people were willing to sit out of the challenge and give up their shot to win immunity, they would earn enough rice to last them through the end of the game.
However, Jeff quickly changed his mind and announced that, as a fan of Survivor, he was going to implement his own idea into the game.
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"In the spirit of 'In the Hands of the Fans,' I will put the rice back up on the line but only if five of you are willing to make a side bet -- with me," Jeff declared.
Jeff added, "I'm running today's challenge. You want to earn your rice? You're going to do it by outlasting me!... So I want five players to take a side bet with me, and if all five of you outlast me, you get the rice. But if I outlast even one of you, I keep the rice!"
Jeff laughed and asked if the castaways were willing to risk losing to him, especially because he was "going to give 100 percent" to the challenge.
After a brief discussion, Jeff settled on four volunteers: Joe, Jonathan, Ozzy and Tiffany Ervin.
In the end, all four castaways outlasted Jeff in the challenge, so they won rice to bring back to camp.
And the overall winner of the bucket challenge was Joe, who defeated Ozzy after quite a battle.
As a bonus for winning the challenge, Joe got to pick one castaway to go on a journey. Instead of selecting someone, he allowed volunteers to play "Rock, Paper, Scissors" to determine who would go -- and that person was Christian, much to Ozzy's dismay.
"The worst person to go on the journey is Christian, who is trying to stab me in the back and get me voted out of this game!" Ozzy lamented in a confessional.
"I don't want Christian to get an advantage now. I would love if Christian goes and loses his vote. That would be the best thing possible."
Following the challenge, Jonathan tried to convince everyone to vote out Christian, and Rizo agreed he was "the most dangerous player" on the beach. Aubry also seemed onboard with the vote.
Christian, meanwhile, headed to a floating barge via boat. Christian walked on the platform and found a note from The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon.
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Jimmy asked Christian to solve a Survivor logo jigsaw puzzle in a certain amount of time.
If Christian completed the puzzle in time, he'd receive a new advantage called "The Jimmy Fallon: One in the Urn."
Christian learned he'd be able to write down the name of another player on a piece of parchment and put it in the urn. The other castaways would have no idea Tribal Council would commence with one vote already in the urn.
But if Christian failed to finish the puzzle, he'd have to take an envelope back to camp and read it aloud to his tribemates.
"As you can imagine, it won't be great news," Jimmy teased in the note.
Christian tried to focus and solve the puzzle as large weights continued to drop into the ocean around him. Christian said that he heard a weight slam into the water every minute, which mounted the pressure on him.
Christian did his best, but he was unable to finish the puzzle in time.
Christian was extremely disappointed in himself, but he decided to put on a good face for his son Michael, who will watch this episode some day.
"You are not defined by the moments when you fell short. You're defined by what you do after," Christian told the cameras, adding how he needed to "march forward."
Once Christian returned to camp, he announced to everyone how he had failed at the puzzle.
Christian proceeded to read what was inside his envelope: "Because you failed on your journey, you will make history at tonight's Tribal Council by being the first player to cast a vote against themselves.... Tonight, you must write down your name on your parchment. Your vote cannot be stolen."
Ozzy laughed at this turn of events, but Christian was clearly bothered and annoyed. Christian was upset that he and his closest ally, Devens, were the targets.
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Emily told Christian that she would try to rally votes in his favor, and he attempted to fix things with Jonathan by giving him his Shot in the Dark.
"Now I feel like I can trust you. Thank you, dude," Jonathan told Christian.
However, Jonathan confirmed to the cameras that he was still going to vote out Christian with his Shot in the Dark in his pocket.
Emily tried to convince Cirie and Tiffany to vote out Ozzy since he had an idol, but then Tiffany pointed out to Cirie how Emily was sneaky and "causing a lot of chaos" at camp.
Once Cirie and Tiffany told Ozzy about Emily's betrayal, Ozzy said it stung a lot and she had to go.
"No one is safe when Emily is around," Ozzy concluded.
But once Rizo heard of this plan, he tried to direct the votes back on Christian.
"I want [Emily] gone!" Tiffany argued.
Rizo explained how Christian could win immunity and already had a vote against him.
"Christian, you're not making it out of this vote if I have something to say about it!" Rizo boasted in a confessional.
The castaways appeared to bounce back and forth between Devens, Christian, and Emily.
At Tribal Council on Night 18, Devens announced that he was going to play his idol that night, and Christian complained about how Jimmy really screwed up his game.
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When Christian had to write his own name down, he scolded Jimmy and said, "How dare you!... No more ideas from you. I look forward to your apology."
Before Jeff read the votes aloud, no one played an idol or advantage.
Jeff then read the votes in the following order: Christian, Devens, Ozzy, Devens, Ozzy, Devens, Christian, Christian, Christian, and Christian.
Christian said on his way out, "Good job, guys. Congratulations, everyone, I truly wish you well."
Jonathan also returned Christian's Shot in the Dark for him to take home as a souvenir.
The episode's closing credits later showed that Ozzy, Jonathan and Stephenie voted for Devens. Devens and Emily voted for Ozzy.