"Meet our daughter, Wyatt [heart emoji]," the couple wrote in a joint post.
"She decided to surprise us one month early, and we couldn't be happier. She's named for one of our favorite people, her Uncle Wyatt. Being her parents for the last two weeks has already been the greatest joy."
Many Survivoralums congratulated Kyle and his wife in the comments -- including his Survivor 48 bestie and ally, Kamilla Karthigesu, who wrote, "CONGRATS CAN'T WAIT TO SPOIL HER."
Survivor 50 castaway Rizo Velovic also commented, "So so happy! Congrats Maggie and Kyle."
Kyle announced that his wife was pregnant in January.
"WithSurvivor (twice), our marriage and other things, we have had no shortage of major life events in the past two years. So it would be an understatement to say people have gotten used to us giving them news," he told People at the time.
"That said, sharing the pregnancy has undoubtedly been the one thing that's made people lose their minds in a good way -- just the best reactions all around. Our family and friends have been so supportive."
Kyle was a 31-year-old attorney from Virginia who was living in New York when he competed onSurvivor48.
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Kyle became the "Sole Survivor" and won the $1 million prize in a 5-2-1 jury vote on Night 26 of the game instead of the other Final 3 castaways, Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter.
"I can't even describe [this feeling]. It means the world to me," Kyle said in tears during the aftershow, which was filmed on location in Fiji.
Kyle added, "It's incredible. This game pushed me to my limits every single day, but it's exactly what I wanted... This game makes you uncomfortable, and I can't tell you how great uncomfortable feels. I am so happy to represent this season. I just can't thank you all enough. This game is the best!"
CBS then selected Kyle to try to outwit, outplay and outlast a cast of returning players onSurvivor's milestone 50th season, which premiered in February.
But Survivor 50 premiered with Kyle being medically evacuated from the game.
Kyle injured his ankle during the first Individual Immunity Challenge of the season on Day 3 when he attempted to climb a wall by himself, after his tribemates had used each other as ladders.
Kyle fell to the ground because he couldn't put pressure on his ankle, but didn't appear to be in terrible pain. ASurvivor medic, "Dr. Joe," cleared Kyle to resume competing, but then he gave Kyle a check up on Day 4.
After conducting an ultrasound and other tests, Dr. Joe told Kyle -- who insisted he was feeling "significantly better" -- that it was highly likely he had severely damaged, or maybe even "completely ruptured" or "snapped," his Achilles tendon.
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Kyle was told he'd probably need surgery and physical therapy or risk doing long-term permanent damage, and so he was pulled from the game.
After spending only one night at Ponderosa, Kyle told Parade that he immediately "flew back" to the United States.
"They confirmed it was a torn Achilles. So I then got surgery as quickly as possible, which was, I think, three to four days later. And then I started the recovery process, which I'm still in," Kyle said in February.
After Kyle underwent surgery in New York, he said he had to wear a boot and didn't walk for two months.
"It took me about three months to get into two shoes. I think I'm eight months in right now. I probably just started running about three to four weeks ago," Kyle shared at the time.