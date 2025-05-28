The 24 veteran castaways are a representation ofSurvivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be fromSurvivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.
Fans may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White, who will be reunited with two of his former Survivor: David vs. Goliath castmates.
The Survivor 50 cast will also feature many players who are fresh on viewers' minds.
A whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons ofSurvivor, and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.
Survivor's middle era appears to have been neglected given there are no castaways on Season 50 who had competed for the first time on Seasons 19 through 31.
But Survivor fans were given an opportunity to impact the game for its milestone 50th season.
Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.
The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.
This is only the second time Survivor has ever announced its cast prior to filming. The first time was in 2015 with Survivor: Cambodia -- Second Chance, when players had been voted into the game by the fans.