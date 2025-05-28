Survivor 50 has announced its record-setting cast of 24 returning players who will be appearing on the CBS reality series' Spring 2026 season.

Survivor's longtime host Jeff Probst announced the 24 "iconic" castaways who will be competing on Survivor 50 next year during the May 28 episode of CBS Mornings.

The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.

Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be from Survivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.

The Survivor 50 cast will be comprised of two castaways returning for the fifth time, tying Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano's record: Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth.

Fans may also recognize The White Lotus creator Mike White, who will be reunited with two of his former Survivor: David vs. Goliath castmates.

The Survivor 50 cast will also feature many players who are fresh on viewers' minds.

A whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of Survivor, and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.

Survivor's middle era appears to have been neglected given there are no castaways on Season 50 who had competed for the first time on Seasons 19 through 31.

But Survivor fans were given an opportunity to impact the game for its milestone 50th season.

Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.

The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.
This is only the second time Survivor has ever announced its cast prior to filming. The first time was in 2015 with Survivor: Cambodia -- Second Chance, when players had been voted into the game by the fans.

On CBS Mornings, Jeff read the name of each Survivor 50 castaway written down on a piece of parchment paper, resembling how he reads the votes aloud at Tribal Council.

"I'm excited to announce the Survivor players who will be appearing on Survivor 50 (In the Hands of the Fans). I'll read the names," Jeff said.

Below is a list of the 24 castaways (as well as their prior seasons and finishing order) who will be competing on Survivor 50.

- Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

Season 1, Survivor: Borneo (Eighth place)

Season 8, Survivor: All-Stars (Third place)

"[Jenna is] from our very first season 25 years ago, one of the original castaways," Jeff said.


- Colby Donaldson

Season 2, Survivor: The Australian Outback (Second place)

Season 8, Survivor: All-Stars (12th place)

Season 20, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Fifth place)

Jeff dubbed Colby "Survivor's first all-American hero."


- Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Season 10, Survivor: Palau (Seventh place)

Season 11, Survivor: Guatemala (Second place)

Season 20, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (19th place)

Jeff reminded fans that Stephenie is "the only player to ever be on a tribe of one."


- Cirie Fields

Season 12, Survivor: Panama -- Exile Island (Fourth place)

Season 16, Survivor: Micronesia -- Fans vs. Favorites (Third place)

Season 20, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villians (17th place)

Season 34, Survivor: Game Changers (Sixth place)

"She needs no introduction [and is] returning for a record time, a fifth time -- the beloved Cirie," Jeff said.


- Ozzy Lusth

Seasons 13, Survivor: Cook Islands (Second place)

Season 16, Survivor Micronesia -- Fans vs. Favorites (Ninth place)

Season 23, Survivor: South Pacific (Fourth place)

Season 34, Survivor: Game Changers (12th place)

Jeff noted how "the original Jungle Boy" will be returning for a fifth time.


- Benjamin "Coach" Wade

Season 18, Survivor: Tocantins (Fifth place)

Season 20, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (12th place)

Season 23, Survivor: South Pacific (Second place)

Jeff teased that "the one, the only, the Dragon Slayer" will be back for Survivor 50.


- Aubry Bracco

Season 32, Survivor: Kaoh Rong -- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (Second place)

Season 34, Survivor: Game Changers (Fifth place)

Season 38, Survivor: Edge of Extinction (16th place)

Jeff shared how Aubry is "a master strategist returning for a fourth time."


- Chrissy Hofbeck

Season 35, Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Second place)

"She made it to the Final 3 the first time she played and had been waiting nearly a decade for this second shot," Jeff announced.


- Christian Hubicki

Season 37, Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Seventh place)

"He's stepping out of the robotics lab and back into the jungle," Jeff noted.


- Angelina Keeley

Season 37, Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Third place)

"She loves negotiating with me, and she's still waiting on that jacket from [Natalie Cole]," Jeff joked of Angelina.


- Mike White

Season 37, Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Second place)

Mike will be competing on Survivor "in between writing and directing seasons of White Lotus," according to Jeff.


- Rick Devens

Season 38, Survivor: Edge of Extinction (Fourth place)

Jeff said the CBS reality series is welcoming back "Survivor's favorite newscaster."


- Jonathan Young

Survivor 42 (Fourth place)

"[Jonathan was] one of the most physically intimidating challenge performers we've ever seen," Jeff insisted.


- Dee Valladares

Survivor 45 (Winner)

Jeff called Dee "one of the most overall dominating players of the new era, and the winner of 45."


- Emily Flippen

Survivor 45 (Seventh place)

"She went from being abrasive to being embraced by tribemates and fans," Jeff shared of Emily.


- Quintavius "Q" Burdette

Survivor 46 (Sixth place)

"One of the most electric and chaotic players the game has ever seen -- and he's not a one-name player, he's a one-letter player," Jeff said.


- Tiffany Ervin

Survivor 46 (Eighth place)

"At times she played with Q, and at times, she wanted to pull her hair out because of Q," Jeff quipped of Tiffany.


- Charlie Davis

Survivor 46 (Second place)

"It was a cruel summer when he lost in the Final 3. The question is, 'Can he shake it off before Survivor 50?'" Jeff questioned.


- Genevieve Mushaluk

Survivor 47 (Fifth place)

"She started playing the game with no emotion and then realized emotion was the key to her game," Jeff said of Genevieve.


- Kamilla Karthigesu

Survivor 48 (Fourth place)

"She came in the game with a lot of self-doubt and emerged an assasin," Jeff noted of Kamilla.


- Kyle Fraser

Survivor 48 (Winner)

"He's cunning, athletic and charming -- the winner of 48," Jeff said.


- Joseph "Joe" Hunter

Survivor 48 (Third place)

"Also from 48, he played one of the most emotional and loyal games of any player ever while physically dominating in challenges," Jeff shared.


- Player #1 from Survivor 49

"[There will be] two players from a season viewers haven't seen, which won't premiere until the fall," Jeff revealed.


- Player #2 from Survivor 49

"Those players will remain a mystery for now," Jeff teased.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

