'Survivor 50': Angelina Keeley and Charlie Davis voted out at back-to-back Tribal Councils
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/26/2026
Survivorfeatured Angelina Keeley and Charlie Davis getting voted out at back-to-back Tribal Councils during the Season 50 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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Angelina, who finished third on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, was voted out of her Vatu tribe through a unanimous vote on Night 11 of the game at Tribal Council. (Angelina had voted for Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, a three-timeSurvivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: Guatemala.)
"Well they got me! I think [Christian Hubicki] might be out for some Goliath blood, and so here I am," Angelina noted in her final words.
Later that night, Charlie, the runner-up on Survivor 46, was voted out of his Cila tribe through a split 4-3 vote at Tribal Council instead of his Survivor 50 rival, Rizo Velovic, who placed fourth on Survivor 49.
"First time getting my torch snuffed. I would not recommend," Charlie said in his final words.
"I can only imagine that I played a little too hard, and blindsiding, it's fun to do it, but it's not fun to be on the receiving end. I've got to sit with that now."
The Survivorbroadcast began at Vatu's camp on Night 9 of the game.
Ozzy was trying to figure out how Mike White's ouster made sense. Ozzy was holding back his feelings, but his tribemates could tell he was extremely angry.
Christian wondered if Ozzy was comparing him to John Cochran, who had blindsided him on a previous season.
"He has all these scars, and maybe a few open wounds, that I just poked at," Christian told the cameras.
Ozzy admitted to the cameras he was "pissed" to lose Mike and would've blown up his other allies' games had he known. Christian took responsibility for the blindside, claiming Emily and Stephenie wanted to be honest with him.
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Ozzy therefore decided he wanted to "rally the leftover people and vote out Christian" at the next opportunity.
On Day 10, Ozzy meditated and apologized to Christian for acting hotheaded at Tribal Council the prior night. Ozzy called his behavior "childish," and Christian said he appreciated it and hoped it was real.
"But at the end of the day, Christian betrayed my trust, and you don't forget things like this on Survivor," Ozzy said in a confessional.
Ozzy warned Stephenie that it was Christian's game and Christian would flip on his friends without hesitation. Stephenie confirmed she was "locked in" with Ozzy because she knew about his idol and they could choose to side with Angelina or Christian and Emily.
Meanwhile, at Cila, there appeared to be one very tight alliance.
The Cila tribe was comprised of Charlie and Rizo as well as Cirie Fields, a four-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was third on Survivor: Micronesia; Dee Valladares, the winner of Survivor 45; Jonathan Young, who placed fourth on Survivor 42; Kamilla Karthigesu, who finished fourth on Survivor 48; and Rick Devens, who finished fourth on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.
Jonathan said he was pretty tight with Charlie, Kamilla and Dee -- but they had yet to test their bonds at Tribal Council.
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Jonathan called Cirie "dangerous as heck" and worried Rizo was "in it to win it." He therefore decided to buddy up with Rick Devens, who hoped the former "Kalo strong tribe" would use him as a number.
Jonathan then threw out Rizo's name as the next target. Charlie and Rick seemed onboard, but Dee admitted she was "not down for it."
Dee told Rizo that they needed each other come the merge, and so she asked if he'd be willing to team up with girls. Rizo said he'd absolutely do that because he's not a "guy's guy," and then he told her about the Billie Eilish idol to solidify trust.
"She wants to make a move, and that's music to my ears," Rizo gushed in a confessional.
At Kalo's camp on Day 10, there was a very kumbaya feeling in the air.
The Kalo tribe featured Aubry Bracco, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: Kaoh Rong -- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty; Benjamin "Coach" Wade, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second place on Survivor: South Pacific; Chrissy Hofbeck, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers; Colby Donaldson, a three-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was second on Survivor: The Australian Outback; Genevieve Mushaluk, who placed fifth on Survivor 47; Joseph "Joe" Hunter, who placed third on Survivor 48; and Tiffany Ervin, who placed eighth on Survivor 46.
Coach boasted about how he was playing a good social game with Joe, Chrissy, Colby and Genevieve.
Coach revealed that he had given himself the nickname "The Tide Walker" this time around because he was able to move through obstacles instead of crushing right through them. This was a sign of Coach's new, softer approach to playing the game, but he noted it would be amazing to get to the end with other big physical threats like Joe and Colby. In fact, Coach gave both guys a Japanese nickname, and both Joe and Colby were flattered.
Meanwhile, Aubry and Tiffany felt comfortable with one another, and Aubry wanted to take out Genevieve next. Aubry thought her Kalo tribe was run by Coach, and so she said she needed to get him to work with her.
Aubry told Coach that she respected him and wanted to play with him, and so Coach threw her a lifeline and picked her up. Coach loved his position in the game, but he had to remind himself not to become arrogant.
At Cila's camp that night, Charlie appeared to be obsessing over Rizo's comment that he didn't vote for his closest ally on Survivor 49 to win the game.
Charlie was shown waking Rizo up in the middle of the night to ask who knew about the Billie Eilish idol. Rizo confirmed that Dee knew so he wouldn't be caught in a lie, and then Charlie informed him that Jonathan also had knowledge of it.
"Jonathan isn't walking around [speculating] if [someone] has an idol," Rizo told the cameras.
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"So that means Charlie is trying to put divides into people. So I am starting Operation Bad Blood in honor of Charlie's favorite artist, Taylor Swift, to get him out of here."
Rizo spoke to Dee the next morning about how he didn't trust Charlie, and neither did Dee, who called Charlie dumb and sneaky.
Rizo shared with Dee how he had an idol, and then he tried to rope Cirie in with the two of them.
Cirie said she was happy to no longer be on the bottom and Rizo had turned it all around for her.
Each tribe was instructed to choose two players to race through a series of obstacles, collecting bags of coconuts along the way. After pulling the coconuts to shore, a different tribe member would open the bags and find four keys, which would allow another tribe member to unlock a box, releasing a grappling hook.
The last tribe member would then use that grappling hook to retrieve a set of sandbags. Each tribe would then work together to land five sandbags on a series of very small targets.
The first tribe to finish would win immunity. Both long tribes would attend Tribal Council and vote out the sixth and seventh members of the game.
Kalo sat out Chrissy and Colby, who injured his foot during the previous challenge.
Cila sat out Kamilla and Rick to even up the numbers.
In the end, Kalo won immunity after Joe managed to land their final sandbag.
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After the challenge, Rizo hoped to work with Dee, Cirie and Kamilla to take out Charlie. Rizo was fairly certain he already had Dee and Cirie with him, and so he got to work on Kamilla.
Rizo claimed Kyle Fraser had advised him to work with Kamilla on his way out of the game, which was a lie. He also told her about the Billie Eilish idol to make her feel confident in their new relationship.
Kamilla told Rizo that she was totally down to work with him, but she told the cameras a different story.
"Rizo was telling me Kyle was his No. 1 out there and Kyle was like the older brother he never had. That doesn't make sense to me. He barely got to play the game," Kamilla said in a confessional.
"If Rizo is lying about this, maybe I can't trust him. But I'll just pretend for now."
Charlie, meanwhile, thought Rick and Dee were ready to fire shots at Rizo with him.
Charlie tried to beat Rizo to the punch by telling Kamilla about the Billie Eilish idol, but he was too slow, and Kamilla noted it was "frustrating" to work with him.
"It feels likes trying to play multiple angles," Kamilla said, adding that she could side with one of them and vote either way.
Over at Vatu's camp, Christian said he and Ozzy had re-established trust.
"I want to vote out Angelina. She's an easy pick off, no one trusts her, and she's not going to be loyal to us. Absolutely not," Christian told the cameras.
Christian, Ozzy, Emily and Stephenie therefore discussed voting out Angelina, and Emily hoped it would be an easy vote.
Emily and Christian told Angelina that Stephenie was the target, but the pair had lied to and blindsided her before.
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Ozzy, still upset about Christian's breach of trust, asked Christian to give him his "Shot in the Dark" to prove they were working together and that he wasn't Christian's secret target.
"I just want to be able to trust you again. That's it," Ozzy told Christian.
Christian wondered if Ozzy was trying to disarm him so that he couldn't save himself at Tribal Council or if he just truly needed a gesture of good faith to feel better.
Christian called Ozzy a "prissy pants."
While Christian had seemingly lost respect for Ozzy, Emily appeared to grow closer to Ozzy.
Ozzy let Emily know that it would probably be better for her game to get rid of Christian because everyone was viewing them as a pair.
Ozzy told Emily that if they got rid of Christian next, they could target Angelina after that.
Ozzy told Angelina and Stephenie that he wanted to vote out Christian.
"On the surface, it looks like there might be two duos with me in the middle," Angelina told the cameras.
"Emily and Christian will vote for Stephenie, then Stephenie and Ozzy will vote for Christian. And I will vote for whoever I think is best for my name."
Emily warned Christian that Ozzy was gunning for him, and Christian called him "such a baby."
Christian was very disappointed to hear that Ozzy was still irate and wanted him gone.
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"At this point, my only right play is to give him my Shot in the Dark and tell him, â€˜This is my token of trust,'" Christian acknowledged.
Christian gave Ozzy his Shot in the Dark as a result, but Ozzy still contemplated whether he should move forward in the game with him or not.
Christian hoped he had done enough for Ozzy to keep him around.
Meanwhile, Rizo solidified his trust with Cirie by revealing how he had received a Billie Eilish idol from somebody. With that being said, Cirie revealed that Ozzy had given her an extra vote.
"I'm trusting Rizo and I don't feel like it will come back to bite me. I am willing to play this game with him as honest and as loyal as he's trying to play with me," Cirie shared in a confessional.
Cirie and Rizo promised to work together until the end, but then Rizo started bragging about his excellent Season 49 gameplay and how he fooled his tribemates multiple times with idol fakes at Tribal Council.
"But here's the thing -- Survivor 49, we haven't seen it yet. He could be lying; I have no idea," Kamilla noted.
Kamilla realized Rizo was "scary," and she know that Jonathan, Charlie and Rick were voting for Rizo that night. Rizo, Dee and Cirie planned to write down Charlie's name.
"That's three vs. three, and I'm in between both alliances, so I get to decide who goes home!" Kamilla pointed out.
Kamilla was deciding between Charlie, who was holding his cards close to his chest, and Rizo, who was an "unknown" in Kamilla's mind that wasn't trustworthy.
On Night 11, Ozzy's tribe attended Tribal Council first.
Angelina announced how she'd be a "ride or die" for her remaining tribemates after Tribal Council and her last season was proof that she could follow through on that promise.
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"The last swapped tribe I had on David vs. Goliath came down to three people, and those very same three people were the Final 3 of that season," Angelina explained.
"And so although voting is horrible, it bonds in a way that we can't even understand until the game continues."
After the castaways voted, Jeff tallied the votes and read them aloud in the following order: Angelina, Angelina, Stephenie, and Angelina.
Angelina told her tribemates on her way out that she had "nothing but love" for them and "it was okay."
Angelina told her tribe to "knock it out," and she wished Christian good luck.
Before leaving, Angelina gave her tribe her jacket to share.
"Honestly, I loved the chance to play again and give the thing that I love most -- my jacket. And it is getting cold out here, so they're going to need it," Angelina said in her final words.
Rizo's tribe attended Tribal Council immediately afterwards, and Jeff noticed that he was smiling big.
Rizo gushed about how he simply loved playing Survivor, but Charlie compared the game to "a pressure cooker."
Charlie announced how he was playing with a bunch of "veteran liars" and that was "scary."
Jeff pointed out how no one knew about Rizo's Season 49 game because the two seasons filmed back to back.
Rizo asked his tribe to use him as a number, and Kamilla said trying to prove yourself on Survivor 50 was "the perfect way to play."
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Rizo said he was out to prove that he belonged on Survivor 50, and then Charlie pointed out how they were the heroes of their own stories.
It then became time to vote, and Rizo was shown writing Charlie's name down, admitting they weren't best friends and there was going to be bad blood between them after this.
Charlie, in turn, was shown writing Rizo's name down, repeating how he had betrayed his No. 1 on Survivor 49.
Jeff proceeded to read the votes in the following order: Charlie, Rizo, Rizo, Rizo, Charlie, Charlie, and Charlie.
Charlie congratulated Rizo on a job well done, and both Rick and Jonathan appeared stunned.