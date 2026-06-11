Daniel, a biohacking entrepreneur and podcast host, proposed marriage to Shannon, 28, during their recent vacation to Nantucket, MA.
Shannon first showed off her oval diamond engagement ring, which features a halo of smaller diamonds, in a carousel of Instagram photos on June 7, which she captioned, "A very special weekend."
And then on Monday, June 8, Shannon made a more official announcement by posting pictures of Daniel popping the question. She also uploaded some memories the couple has shared over the years.
"It's always been you," the Catholic content creator wrote alongside the Instagram post.
Daniel apparently proposed on bended knee near a lighthouse on the island.
"Thank you for all your love & support family -- Daniel & I are so grateful," Shannon wrote in the comments.
The couple proceeded to celebrate their engagement with a romantic candlelit dinner that Shannon called the "best night ever."
And on Tuesday, June 9, Shannon gushed on Instagram about how she "truly did not see" Daniel's marriage proposal coming, although the pair had been dating at that point for about eight years.
Shannon was a 28-year-old wellness specialist who lived in Boston, MA, when she competed onSurvivor.
Shannon was voted out of Survivor's 49th season following a tribal swap on Night 12 of the game at Tribal Council instead of Jawan Pitts.
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"Going home is obviously disappointing. I think I connected too hard with too many people too quick," Shannon said in her final words.
"But that's who I am, so props to them. I wish them nothing but the best. This has been a dream come true. I am completely grateful and fulfilled with my experience, and I'm trusting that it happened the way that it was supposed to."