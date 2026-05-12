On Monday, May 11, Kenzie gushed about how she loves "giving birth so much" and is "endlessly grateful to have had two incredible unmedicated experiences."
Kenzie boasted about how she'll be "forever blown away" by her body and the support she received from her husband, doula and midwives team.
"And just to clarify I think any way anyone chooses to birth is incredible and should be celebrated equally!!!" she continued.
"Epidural, hell yeah. Sun roof, hell yeah. Raw doggin it, hell yeah. That's what motherhood is about -- empowering each other in what's best for us and our babies and that's not the same for everyone."
The following day, Kenzie opened up about how she was "scared to give birth" the first time around with her son Beau, who turns 2 in September 2026.
"[Fear] was my first thought. Three years later, I have two beautiful unmedicated births under my belt and will mark them as the best days of my life for eternity," she wrote via Instagram.
"Here are some things that helped me go from being like 'plz knock me out and wake me up when baby is here' to being empowered and excited to push a lil person out."
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Kenzie proceeded to list the following: finding the right birth team, her husband's support, education and learning what labor actually entails, practicing being uncomfortable and relaxing through the "wild ride," and "remembering that some of the worst people you know have done this and if they can -- so can you."
Kenzie also advised pregnant women to pivot if necessary, surrender control, and find people who can be trusted.
"You can do anything for one minute," she wrote.
Kenzie announced that she was expecting Baby No. 2 in September 2025 by sharing that Beau was going to become a "big brother."
"Ooops we did it again [heart emoji].ï¸ Another Petty person joining our little squad in May!!" Kenzie captioned her Instagram post at the time.
"As always, thank you @kara.perry.photography for capturing our growing family and cracking me up by saying I hope people don't think this is your 'I'm doing big brother' announcement [heart emoji]ï¸."
When Kenzie gave birth to her first child, she shared how it was "the best" thing she had ever done.
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"I don't have the words to fully encompass everything, but it was perfect," Kenzie gushed at the time.
"Our birth was beautiful, we are doing great in postpartum. Everyone's healthy and happy and he's the most perfect thing I have ever seen. I'll be soaking these snuggles in for the foreseeable future."
Kenzie concluded, "This is everything I've ever dreamed of and so so so much more. Thank you @jacksonraypetty for the baby and this life; I love you so much. Oh, and his name is Beau and he's a libra."