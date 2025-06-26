Katurah and Sabiyah went Instagram official while celebrating Pride Month together.
"On Survivor, we both struggled with fire [fire emoji]. I couldn't make it and she went a week without it. But what we've built together? That's a fire that finally lit itself! From Players to Partners, from Castmates to Co-dreamers..." Katurah wrote.
"Meet Survivor's FIRST Black Queer Woman Couple,â€" she added.
Katurah and Sabiyah have made history by becoming the first Black queer romance in Survivor's 25-year history.
When they competed on Survivor 45, Katurah was a 35-year-old civil rights attorney from St. Louis, MO, who was living in Brooklyn, NY, at the time.
Sabiyah was a 28-year-old truck driver from Locust Grove, GA, who was living in Jacksonville, NC, at the time.
Katurah finished Survivor's 4th season in fourth place, while Sabiyah placed sixteenth.
Since Sabiyah was voted out of the game fairly early and she didn't start the game on Katurah's tribe, the women weren't able to establish much of a relationship while filming in Fiji.
But Katurah shared during a recent episode of "Rob Has A Podcast" that she had reached out to some of the earlySurvivor 45 eliminees to touch base and get to know them better, and Sabiyah was one of them.
Katurah apparently asked Sabiyah to meet and Sabiyah was fully onboard with the plan.
"Of course I'm hitting you up!" Sabiyah recalled thinking at the time.
"I FaceTimed her and it was so natural, so easy. We were laughing, we were like best friends, we talked for over an hour."
Sabiyah added, "That's how we ended up eventually a few weeks later being like do you want to be best friends?"
Over time, the women's friendship grew and deepened into a romantic connection, and so they decided to be a couple.
The Survivor 45 alums received a lot of support and congratulatory messages from other former Survivorcastaways in the comments.
Austin Li Coon gushed about the "hard launch," and Eliza Orlins wrote, "SO BEYOND HAPPY FOR YOU TWO AND FOR YOUR LOVE!!!! So glad you're now sharing this with the world! Love you both!!!"
Survivor host Jeff Probst announced the Survivor 50 cast of 24 returning "iconic" players late last month, but neither Katurah or Sabiyah are coming back.
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation ofSurvivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which had premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
The player from Katurah and Sabiyah's season who will be hoping to outwit, outplay and outlast on Survivor 50 is Dee Valladares, who had won Season 45.
Many fans have been complaining about theSurvivor 50 cast since a whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of Survivor, and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.
Survivor's middle era also appears to have been neglected given there are no Season 50 castaways who originally competed on Seasons 19 through 31.