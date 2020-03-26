A survey of stay-at-home workers in the United States suggests 12 percent of workers have kept their cameras switched off during video calls due to a lack of clothing.

Mentimeter, an interactive presentation tool, announced it commissioned a survey of 1,500 people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found 12 percent of respondents admitted to keeping their video cameras off during meetings on Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts because they were naked or only partially clothed.

The company also said 44 percent of those surveyed admitted they dressed in more professional attire specifically for video meetings, while 16 percent said they had re-arranged their homes to look more professional in the background of a video call.

A total 11 percent of respondents reported seeing "something that they considered unprofessional" in the background of a coworker's video call.

The survey also suggests 56 percent of workers feel their opinions are heard less in video calls than during an in-person meetings and 25 percent believe their contributions aren't being acknowledged as much as when working in an office.