Apple TV+ has ordered Surface, a new series starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that Mbatha-Raw, 37, will have a lead role in the psychological thriller, created by Veronica West.

Surface hails from Apple Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. West will executive produce with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, with Mbatha-Raw to serve as co-executive producer.

Deadline said Surface will be an eight-part series. Production is expected to begin in 2021.

Hello Sunshine also produces the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, starring Witherspoon, Mbatha-Raw and Jennifer Aniston, Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson, and the upcoming talent competition My Kind of Country.

West is known for creating the Hulu series High Fidelity and writing for Hart of Dixie, State of Affairs and Chicago Fire.

Mbatha-Raw plays Hannah Shoenfeld on The Morning Show, which will feature Hasan Minhaj in Season 2. Mbatha-Raw also starred in an episode of Black Mirror.