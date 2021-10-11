Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane who has taken on the mantle of Superman on Earth, is coming out as bisexual in the pages of DC Comics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Kent will become romantically involved with reporter Jay Nakamura in Superman: Son of Kal-El issue No. 5, which will be released on Nov. 9.

Superman: Son of Kal-El is an ongoing series from writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) and artist John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn) that was launched in July.

The series follows the young Jon Kent as he becomes the new Superman of Earth while his father goes on adventures in space as seen in Superman and the Authority.

Jon Kent and Nakamura become more than friends following a scene in which the new Superman is feeling burnt out from trying to save everyone that he can.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea. Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," Taylor said in a statement.

"We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example," Jim Lee, DC chief creative officer and publisher, said in a statement.

"We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously," Lee said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

DC Comics, in August, had Robin Tim Drake come out as queer in Batman: Urban Legends issue No. 6.

DC Comics will be hosting a virtual FanDome event on Oct. 16. The show will include new looks and information on films The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and more.