Tyler Hoechlin will wear a new, redesigned Superman outfit in The CW's upcoming DC Comics series, Superman & Lois.

An image of Hoechlin donning the new outfit was released Wednesday on the official Twitter account for Superman & Lois.

The new suit is a modern take on the outfit Hoechlin wore in The CW's Supergirl and the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. The outfit features a smaller S symbol and no cape straps on his shoulders.

Superman & Lois will premiere Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW. Elizabeth Tulloch returns as Lois Lane, Superman's journalist wife.

The series will follow the title characters as they "deal with all the stress, pressure and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society."