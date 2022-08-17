Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass is leaving the show after two seasons.

Variety reported Tuesday that Elsass, 20, will not return for Season 3 of The CW series.

The actor played Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), aka Superman, and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), in the show's first two seasons. The role will now be recast.

"Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. "The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast."

Sources said Elsass' departure was not due to a workplace-related issue.

Deadline confirmed Elsass' exit and said the actor did not report back to work by the deadline given to the cast.

Superman & Lois is based on the DC Comics characters. The series is created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as executive producers.

News of Elsass' exit follows the Season 2 finale, which aired at the end of June.