The premiere episode of Superman & Lois on Feb. 23 has been expanded to 90 minutes and will be followed by a half-hour special titled Legacy of Hope, The CW has announced.Superman & Lois will kick off it's premiere night event at 8 p.m. EST. The change pushes back the planned Season 7 premiere of The Flash, which was set to precede Superman & Lois premiere.The Flash Season 7 will now be kicked off on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST.Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope will feature interviews with the cast and crew, sneak peeks and a discussion on Superman's legacy.Tyler Hoechlin stars as Superman with Elizabeth Tulloc as Lois Lane. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as Superman and Lois' sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively.The show, developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, will follow the title characters as they deal with being working parents in today's society.