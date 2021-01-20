The premiere episode of Superman & Lois on Feb. 23 has been expanded to 90 minutes and will be followed by a half-hour special titled Legacy of Hope, The CW has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superman & Lois will kick off it's premiere night event at 8 p.m. EST. The change pushes back the planned Season 7 premiere of The Flash, which was set to precede Superman & Lois premiere.

The Flash Season 7 will now be kicked off on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST.

Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope will feature interviews with the cast and crew, sneak peeks and a discussion on Superman's legacy.

Tyler Hoechlin stars as Superman with Elizabeth Tulloc as Lois Lane. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as Superman and Lois' sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively.