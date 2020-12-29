The CW is giving a glimpse of the new series Superman & Lois.

The network shared a trailer for the superhero drama Tuesday featuring Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

The preview, titled "Family Crest," gives a look at Superman's new suit and the couple's new home in Smallville. Superman and Lois are now parents to sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and are ready to fight for their family.

"We all began as one version of ourself. But as we grow, life changes us -- every moment shaping our character, shifting our priorities, stretching ever fiber of our being -- until we think we've lost ourself to the stress of it all," a person says in a voiceover.

"But that's not true, because under the torn fibers is a stronger person, forged by steel, with the courage to fight for those we love. And what we thought was lost can be found, in family."

Superman & Lois is based on the DC Comics characters and is set in the Arrowverse universe. The series is developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti and co-stars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Wole Parks.

The CW shared a teaser photo this month depicting Hoechlin in Superman's new suit.

Superman & Lois will premiere Feb. 23 on The CW.