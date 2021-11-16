Superman & Lois is coming to BBC One and iPlayer in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the CW superhero drama and will air it in the United Kingdom.

Superman & Lois hails from Warner Bros. Television. The series follows Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), aka Superman, and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), now parents to two boys, as they juggle parenthood with defending the world.

"Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their teenage sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older," an official description reads.

Emmanuelle Chriqui also stars as Lara Lang-Cushing, with Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah, and Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane.

"Superman & Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series -- one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages," BBC head of program acquisition Sue Deeks said.

Superman & Lois premieres Dec. 4 on BBC One, with all 15 episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.

Superman & Lois originally premiered in the United States on The CW in February. The series was renewed for a second season in March.