South Korean boy band SuperM is gearing up to release its new single "100."

The K-pop supergroup released teasers for the song Wednesday on Twitter.

SuperM consists of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Ten and Lucas. The new photos feature Baekhyun, Mark and Lucas.

Baekhyun appears in three photos that show him with purple, blue and lilac hair. One of the pictures shows him wearing a red outfit as sparks fly in the background.

SuperM released four photos of Mark. The singer sports purple hair and wears a racing-inspired outfit in one photo.

Lucas also wears a racing-inspired outfit in two of his photos.

SuperM will release "100" on Friday and the new single "Tiger Inside" on Sept. 1. The group will release Super One on Sept. 25.

SuperM previously shared a teaser image of a sports car. The group's agency, SM Entertainment, said the message of Super One is to "overcome challenges together with the power of uniting as 'one.'"

SuperM released its debut, self-titled EP in October. The mini album features the single "Jopping."