South Korean boy band SuperM is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop supergroup released a video Friday for the song "We Do."

The video shows the members of SuperM singing and dancing in a laundromat and other locations.

"Come on now everyone (Let's all) / Run around in the sun (Let's all) / Ride the vibe side to side / Now we're having fun (Let's have some fun)," the group sings.

SuperM recorded "We Do" as a collaboration with the insurance company Prudential. The song is part of the Prudential x SuperM "Dance for Wellness campaign, which encourages people to take care of their health and wellness.

"We Do" marks SuperM's first release since its debut studio album, Super One, released in September.

SuperM consists of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Ten and Lucas. The group made its debut in 2019.