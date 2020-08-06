South Korean boy band SuperM is gearing up to release new music.

The K-pop supergroup said Wednesday that it will release the singles "100" and "Tiger Inside" ahead of its debut studio album, Super One.

SuperM will release "100" on Aug. 14, followed by "Tiger Inside" on Sept. 1. The group will release Super One on Sept. 25.

SuperM shared the news alongside a teaser image of a sports car. The photo features the tagline "Full force. Aim high. Go 100."

The group's agency, SM Entertainment, said the message of Super One is to "overcome challenges together with the power of uniting as 'one.'"

SuperM consists of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Ten and Lucas. The group shared videos featuring Taemin and Lucas on Thursday.

SuperM released its debut, self-titled EP in October. The mini album features the single "Jopping."