South Korean boy band SuperM is back with a new music video.

The K-pop supergroup released a video Tuesday for the song "Tiger Inside."

The video shows the members of SuperM dancing in a cave-like set. The members sing about overcoming challenges by unleashing their inner beast.

"Tiger Inside" is the third single from SuperM's forthcoming debut studio album, Super One. The group previously released the singles "With You" and "100."

SuperM will release Super One on Sept. 25. Baekhyun previously told Variety that the album's message is "based on hope and overcoming hardships together."

"The message emphasizes that during difficult times, it's important to reflect and identify what it is you're good at and what you're capable of, rather than dwelling," the singer said.

SuperM consists of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and Way V's Ten and Lucas. The group released its debut, self-titled EP in October.