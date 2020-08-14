South Korean boy band SuperM is back with a new music video.

The K-pop supergroup released a video Friday for the song "100."

The "100" video shows the members of SuperM performing an energetic dance routine. It features other dynamic scenes, including racing cars and a speeding train.

"We go, we go, we go, we go / We go one hundred / Can't slow down, can't slow down / We go one hundred," SuperM sings.

"100" is the first single to debut from SuperM's forthcoming debut studio album, Super One. The group will release a second single, "Tiger Inside," on Sept. 1, ahead of Super One's release Sept. 25.

SuperM's Baekhyun said in an interview with Variety that the message of Super One is "based on hope and overcoming hardships together."

"The message emphasizes that during difficult times, it's important to reflect and identify what it is you're good at and what you're capable of, rather than dwelling," Baekhyun said.

"We came together as SuperM after spending time apart and you'll notice that all the songs on the album convey a similar message. I think it's great to be together again," he added.

SuperM consists of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Ten and Lucas. The group released its debut, self-titled EP in October.