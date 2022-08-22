MGM released a new clip of Sylvester Stallone in action in Samaritan on Monday. The film premieres Friday on Prime Video.

In the clip, Joe (Stallone) throws a street thug across an alley into a car. People get out of their parked cars and start filming.

A kid comes asking Joe how he did that. Joe tries to downplay the event, but when another bad guy throws a grenade, he has to use his super powers to protect the kid.

Additionally, a behind-the-scenes video shows Stallone breaking down walls and driving a bus as Joe. Stallone likens Smaratan to his "action films that also have heart" citing Demolition Man, Cliffhanger and Rocky as examples.

Joe was Samaritan, a superhero who gave up and went into hiding. Javon "Wanna" Walton plays Sam, another kid looking for Samaritan when Granite City needs his help.

In further interviews, Stallone called Samartan a timely movie. Stallone said Samaritan represents what happens when societies become fragmented and let evil take over.

"It's just a classical format about how do you take back what is yours that you built?" Stallone said. "I sort of lead the way but the whole neighborhood now goes, 'Ah, we've got to start doing it on our own.'"