Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband and Supergirl co-star, Chris Wood

Benoist announced the news Wednesday on Instagram. She shared a photo with Wood and their two dogs, and a picture of Wood sporting a fake baby bump.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!" Benoist captioned the post.

Wood posted the same photos on his own account.

"The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!" he wrote, adding a baby emoji.

Benoist stars as Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, on Supergirl, while Wood plays Mon-El. The couple married in Ojai, Calif., in September, with fellow CW stars Odette Annable and Paul Wesley in attendance.

Benoist went public in a video in November about experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. Supergirl executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter responded by calling Benoist a "hero."

"She is an extraordinary woman and we are proud to stand with her and behind her. We applaud her bravery and strength and we join her in hoping this incredible act of honesty encourages other people to speak up and find safety and support," the pair said.

Supergirl is in the midst of its fifth season on The CW. The series co-stars Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath and Nicole Maines.