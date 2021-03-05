The CW announced that Supergirl's sixth and final season will premiere March 30. The show will fill Superman and Lois's timeslot Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supergirl actor Melissa Benoist confirmed the sixth season would be the show's last in a Sept. 23 tweet. Benoist said she was honored, humbled and speechless to play the role and see the impact it's had on fans.

Supergirl began in 2015 on CBS. It moved to The CW in its second season, and production moved from Los Angeles, Calif. to Vancouver where The CW filmed its other DC superhero shows, including Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

The show introduced some popular comic book characters including Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, and Jesse Rath as Braniac. Benoist met her husband, Chris Wood, on the show when he played fellow Kryptonian Mon-el.

Supergirl also received praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ issues. Supergirl's adoptive sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh) came out in a story arc that some fans said saved their lives. Trans actor Nicole Maines joined the cast as Nia Nal, the superhero Dreamer, in Season 4.

Superman and Lois goes on hiatus after its March 23 episode due to production delays related to COVID-19. The Superman show, whose Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin debuted on Supergirl, returns May 18.

The premiere of Supergirl also led The CW to reschedule the special People Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream to March 25 at 8 p.m.

The DC Comic book movie The Flash, unrelated to the CW show, recently cast Sasha Calle as its Supergirl.