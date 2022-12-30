"Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!" Grabeel said.
Bowman confirmed the news in a post on her own account and said Mintz-Plasse proposed on Christmas Eve.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Mintz-Plasse is known for playing McLovin in Superbad. He has since voiced Fishlegs Ingerman in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and appeared in the films Kick-Ass, Pitch Perfect, This is the End and Neighbors.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.