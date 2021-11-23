Warner Bros. released a new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets Tuesday. The animated film is out May 18, 2022 internationally and May 20 in North America.

In the trailer, Superman (voice of John Krasinski ) irons his shirt with his heat vision. He jokes he should be called Iron Man.

Superman's dog, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) has the same powers his owner does. When Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) kidnaps Superman, Krypto teams up with other super-powered animals to save him.

When the team of animals mounts up, the trailer played "Eye of the Tiger," the song from the Rocky movies. The Super-Pets also include PB (Vanessa Bayer), a pig who can grow to enormous size, Ace (Kevin Hart), an indestructible dog, Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a super fast turtle and Chip (Diego Luna), a squirrel who can shoot electricity.

Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also lend their voices. Jared Stern directs from a script he co-wrote with Josh Whittington.