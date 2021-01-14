Universal Studios Japan announced on Thursday that the Super Nintendo Land theme park area will have its opening delayed due to the state of emergency placed on Osaka, Japan.

Universal said a new grand opening date will be announced after the state of emergency has been lifted. The state of emergency was put into action due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Super Nintendo Land was originally set to open its doors on Feb. 4.

The area, based on Mario's Mushroom Kingdom, will feature a signature ride titled Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge.

The attraction is located inside a constructed version of Bowser's castle. Four guests will be able to ride one Mario Kart buggy at a time.

Universal first announced its partnership with Nintendo to bring Nintendo themed-attractions to their parks in California, Florida and Osaka in November 2016. Universal Studios Japan will be the first park to host a Nintendo area and ride.

Japan has experienced a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and reported 5,000 new patients on Wednesday.