Universal Studios Japan announced on Monday that the Super Nintendo Land theme park area will open on Feb. 4.

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan released screenshots and video on Twitter that tease the land's signature ride, Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge.

"The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will immerse guests into the universe of Nintendo," Universal Studios Japan says in a trailer.

The ride is located inside a constructed version of Bowser's castle. Four guests will be able to ride one Mario Kart buggy at a time.

Universal first announced its partnership with Nintendo to bring Nintendo themed-attractions to their parks in California, Florida and Japan in November 2016. Universal Studios Japan will be the first park to host a Nintendo area and ride.