Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are serving as directors, based off a script by Matthew Fogel.
The plot of the film remains under wraps. Day discussed his experience making the film in January while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"I know nothing. I show up and they're like, 'You say this and you say that.' And it's all very funny and good and then I walk out and there's like two guys in overalls with hammers that are like, 'Don't you tell nobody nothing about this Charlie. I swear to god we're going to get your kneecaps, we're going to break your neck,'" he joked at the time.
