Nintendo has announced that its animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal and Illumination Entertainment has been delayed to April 2023.

The film, an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name, was originally set for release on Dec. 21.

Super Mario Bros. will now be coming to North America on April 7, 2023 and to Japan on April 28, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo made the announcement on the company's official Twitter account while mentioning producer Chris Meledandri.

"My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait," Miyamoto said.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are serving as directors, based off a script by Matthew Fogel.

The plot of the film remains under wraps. Day discussed his experience making the film in January while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I know nothing. I show up and they're like, 'You say this and you say that.' And it's all very funny and good and then I walk out and there's like two guys in overalls with hammers that are like, 'Don't you tell nobody nothing about this Charlie. I swear to god we're going to get your kneecaps, we're going to break your neck,'" he joked at the time.