Mario must contend with a monstrous, towering new version of the villainous Bowser in the new trailer for upcoming Nintendo Switch title, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The game, set to be released on Feb. 12, is a new take on the original Super Mario 3D World from 2013 along with extra content known as Bowser's Fury.

Mario, in the clip released on Tuesday, explores the title's new the content in the form of a large beach area where he is joined by Bowser Jr.

Bowser, now gargantuan, then arrives onto the scene and begins attacking Mario using his fire breath as rock music plays.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was announced in September as part of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebration.

The company has also released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection containing 1996's Super Mario 64, 2002's Super Mario Sunshine and 2007's Super Mario Galaxy that will only be on sale until March 31.