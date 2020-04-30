South Korean singers Yesung and Suran are giving a glimpse of their "Still Standing" video.

Yesung, a member of the boy band Super Junior, and Suran released a live video teaser for the song Thursday.

The preview shows Yesung, 35, and Suran, 33, performing on a stage while holding matching umbrellas in the rain.

"Still Standing" appears on the new SM Station release. The song is slated for release Friday.

Yesung and Super Junior released Timeless, a repackaged version of their album Time_Slip, in January. The group released a new Japanese EP, I Think U, the same month.

Suran is a singer-songwriter who made her debut with the duo Lodia. She released the solo EP Jumpin' in March 2019.