South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "House Party."

The teaser shows the members of Super Junior sitting in front of a TV, which shows the members having adventures around the world. At the end of the clip, the members seemingly leave the room for a sunny beach.

"House Party" is the title track from Super Junior's forthcoming album, The Renaissance. The group will release the album and the full "House Party" music video March 16.

The Renaissance also features the songs "Super," "Burn the Floor," "Paradox," "Closer," "The Melody," "Raining Spell for Love," "Mystery," :More Days with You" and "Tell Me Baby."

Super Junior shared a highlight medley for The Renaissance on Tuesday featuring clips from the album's 10 songs.

The Renaissance will mark Super Junior's first Korean release since Timeless, a repackaged version of the group's album Time_Slip.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Hyuhyun. The group made its debut in 2005.